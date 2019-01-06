The Republican fascination with the popular freshman congresswoman continued. On Saturday night, a Twitter feud between Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Steve Scalise began when the New York Democrat called out the Minority Whip's misunderstanding of tax policy. And it all started with a clip of Ocasio-Cortez's appearance on 60 Minutes, which will air Sunday.

Ocasio-Cortez discussed a possible tax plan to finance the Green New Deal, a plan to embrace renewable energy and slow the effects of climate change. To pay for the plan, Ocasio-Cortez floated the idea of tax rates as high as 70 percent on the ultra-rich. Scalise tweeted a write-up of the interview clip from conservative news site HotAir.com, and added his own commentary: "Republicans: Let Americans keep more of their own hard-earned money Democrats: Take away 70% of your income and give it to leftist fantasy programs."

Ocasio-Cortez quickly called out Scalise's analysis, saying the GOP's focus is on "corporate CEOS" not "actual working people." "You're the GOP Minority Whip. How do you not know how marginal tax rates work?" Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "Oh that's right, almost forgot: GOP works for the corporate CEOs showering themselves in multi-million bonuses; not the actual working people whose wages + healthcare they're ripping off for profit."

When a couple of people tweeted at Scalise referencing the shooting at the congressional baseball team practice in June 2017 that left Scalise in critical condition, Scalise tweeted at Ocasio-Cortez one last time. "Hi @AOC. Happy to continue this debate on the Floor of the People’s House, but it’s clearly not productive to engage here with some of your radical followers. #StayClassy," Scalise tweeted on Saturday.

