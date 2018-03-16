Tony Stark and Steve Rogers, aka Iron Man and Captain America, have had a tumultuous friendship over the years. In every Marvel movie in which they've appeared together, the two have butted heads, and never more intensely than in Captain America: Civil War. Yet despite their fights, the duo always manage to reunite later in the fight against evil, and according to Chris Evans, fans can expect to see Tony and Steve join together in Avengers: Infinity War.

"I don’t think either one of us [Steve nor Tony] are ones to hold grudges," Evans tells Bustle and fellow reporters on the Infinity War Atlanta set. "It’s been a couple years, so I think we both, to some degree, not moved on, but maybe buried some things."

It definitely doesn't sound like audiences will see Steve and Tony talking through the issues that led them to fight on opposite sides in Civil War. But according to Evans, the heroes can, at least, put their differences aside in order to fight together against Infinity War's big bad Thanos. "I think we operate very binary, utilitarian approach to most things we do, and I don’t think we let emotion dictate our reality," explains the actor.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

In any event, most viewers don't turn to superhero movies to learn about healthy conflict resolution. They want a superhero showdown between good vs. evil, and that's exactly what Infinity War, out April 27, will provide — and in epic proportion, too. It's unclear if the film will include a storyline that shows Steve and Tony butting heads, but their leadership skills will almost certainly cause some kind of internal strife.

"Cap is a leader," Evans says on set. "But since there is no technical Avengers structure.... I just don’t know if he necessarily has the same chain of command that he had in prior films." That could mean that Steve finally gives into Tony's military industrial complex, which he has always resisted, or perhaps Cap simply isn't as aware of Tony's whereabouts this time around. After all, one theory about the upcoming Avengers movie suggests that the alliance between all the heroes must split up in Infinity War. According to CBR, that's what happens in the comics, and it could mean that Tony and Steve — while fighting on the same side this time — might not have to work in close proximity. An entire stratosphere of separation might work for the on-again-off-again friends, and for the team overall.

And the distance might be real for all the heroes. "I don’t know if I would necessarily say that this is the group of Avengers," says Evans about Infinity War. Everyone already knows that the Guardians of the Galaxy will tie into the story somehow, so perhaps alliances will get seriously shuffled in the upcoming film.

Even though fans of MCU expect Tony and Steve's opposing styles to cause conflict, the two men have a long history that apparently provides them with a solid enough bond to go back on whenever they drift apart. Even when they have massive fights, they still join together in order to go up against a common enemy.

At times in Civil War, audiences felt like they were watching a forbidden-love style bromance between Cap and Tony because they got a sense that the two had a close bond that means a lot to the two superheroes. They certainly have a mutual respect for each other, and regardless of whether they end up fighting side by side or on different planets in Infinity War, they will probably always have that connection.