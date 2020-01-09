Stock Up On These 10 Fitness Steals From Walmart.com

This month, we are all about motivating ourselves to push through some, shall we say, lofty fitness goals. From adding more challenge to our go-to routines to trying new workouts altogether, at-home exercise equipment is an excellent way to commit. After all, there’s nothing that reminds us more of the goals we’ve set than some equipment huddled in the corner of our homes, begging to be used. Fortunately for all of us, we can find everything we need to go after it on Walmart.com.

Whether you’re into low-impact workouts like yoga and pilates or want to try your hand at some free weights and resistance bands, the superstore offers a variety of state of the art fitness equipment at a fraction of the cost. And, for those that love cardio, there's also an excellent selection of affordable rebounders so you can bounce your way into the new year without ever having to brave the cold.

Ahead, find the best fitness steals from Walmart.com.

A Pilates Ring for At-Home Workouts

Not-Your-Grandmother’s Step Platform

A Meditation Pillow for Finding Your Zen

Gym-Worthy Free Weights

A Machine That Basically Does Crunches For You

A Rebounder for Fun Cardio

A Yoga Mat With a Side of Flair

A Stability Ball for Toning Workouts

Resistance Bands for Travel

Ankle Weights for Extra Oomph

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.