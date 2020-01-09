Bustle

Stock Up On These 10 Fitness Steals From Walmart.com

This month, we are all about motivating ourselves to push through some, shall we say, lofty fitness goals. From adding more challenge to our go-to routines to trying new workouts altogether, at-home exercise equipment is an excellent way to commit. After all, there’s nothing that reminds us more of the goals we’ve set than some equipment huddled in the corner of our homes, begging to be used. Fortunately for all of us, we can find everything we need to go after it on Walmart.com.

Whether you’re into low-impact workouts like yoga and pilates or want to try your hand at some free weights and resistance bands, the superstore offers a variety of state of the art fitness equipment at a fraction of the cost. And, for those that love cardio, there's also an excellent selection of affordable rebounders so you can bounce your way into the new year without ever having to brave the cold.

Ahead, find the best fitness steals from Walmart.com.

A Pilates Ring for At-Home Workouts

PharMeDoc Pilates Ring 14"
$30
$18
|
Walmart
Working out at home just got more effective. Whether you’re a pilates pro or looking to add an extra challenge to your workouts, this pilates ring can help you tighten and tone your core, thighs, and butt.

Not-Your-Grandmother’s Step Platform

CALHOME 30" Aerobic Step Platform
$26
$23
|
Walmart
We know what you’re thinking: Step platforms are so '80s! But, actually, they’re a fun — and effective — way to pack some extra cardio into your day.

A Meditation Pillow for Finding Your Zen

Yoga Direct Supportive Rectangular Cotton Yoga Bolster
$40
$20
|
Walmart
Meditation is an excellent post-workout ritual that allows you to center yourself and find a bit of peace in the daily grind. This meditation pillow offers support and comfort while you zen out.

Gym-Worthy Free Weights

CAP Barbell Coated Hex Dumbbells, Set of 2 5lbs
$10
|
Walmart
Starting a collection of at-home free weights can be just what you need to kick your fitness regimen into high gear. These high-quality, gym-worthy weights are a great starting point at a fraction of the cost.

A Machine That Basically Does Crunches For You

Ab Fitness Crunch Abdominal Exercise
$90
$43
|
Walmart
Crunches just got an upgrade with this ab machine that allows you to crunch away without straining your neck and impacting your posture.

A Rebounder for Fun Cardio

Skywalker Sports 40" Rebounder Fitness Trampoline
$50
$40
|
Walmart
Did you know that rebounding can burn fat 50% more than any other cardio workout? Plus, it's super fun. This fitness trampoline is compact, making great for at-home workouts.

A Yoga Mat With a Side of Flair

Gaiam Classic Print Yoga Mat
$21
|
Walmart
Upgrade your yoga mat to reflect your personal style with this printed yoga mat from Gaiam. The mat comes in over 20 different designs, including this fun chevron style.

A Stability Ball for Toning Workouts

Tone Fitness Stability Ball
$11
|
Walmart
From push-ups to ab exercises, you’ll find plenty of uses for this stability ball, which makes those nitty-gritty tightening and toning workouts way more enjoyable.

Resistance Bands for Travel

Supersellers Resistance Bands
$9
|
Walmart
Want to take your fitness on-the-go? Resistance bands are an excellent addition to your travel arsenal since they take up very little space and can be used in a variety of ways for arm, leg, and butt workouts.

Ankle Weights for Extra Oomph

Gaiam Fitness Ankle Weights (5lb Set)
$12
|
Walmart
Up the ante on your usual workout with a set of ankle weights. Strap them around your ankles for a challenge during leg lifts or cuff them over your wrists for a quick arm exercise!

