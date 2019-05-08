From lawmakers to entertainment industry figures, a lot of people seem to have opinions on whether or not President Donald Trump should be impeached. Stormy Daniels, adult entertainment performer, took on the ever-pressing question in front of a New York audience on Tuesday, The Guardian reported.

Daniels, who claimed to have had an extramarital affair with Trump in 2006 (which the president has denied), fielded questions from the audience in the Stand Up comedy club in Manhattan. After someone asked if the president should be impeached, Daniels responded, "Well, I think it’s unfair that the president of the United States isn’t held to the same rules that any other citizen would be held to."

"Allowing someone to get away with things that are definitely illegal sets a terrifying precedent for anyone who comes into office after him," Daniels went on to add, according to The Guardian. It isn't exactly clear what "illegal" activity Daniels was referring to but her comments come shortly after Attorney General William Barr released Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on the federal Russia probe.

The Mueller report doesn't establish any collusion between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign team and Russian officials but it does point to other findings. Although there was no collaboration, the report states "Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome" and that Trump's "campaign expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts."

As far as Daniels' "illegal" comment is concerned, it is also pretty likely that she was referring to her own contentious dynamic with the president of the United States. Two months before Daniels appeared on 60 Minutes in March 2018 to claim that she had an extramarital affair with Trump, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump paid the adult entertainment performer $130,000 as hush money in 2016.

According to the explosive report, Trump did so through his previous attorney Michael Cohen. At first, the president denied knowledge of such a payment. Later on, however, his position changed. Trump publicly acknowledged that the payment indeed took place and added that he reimbursed Cohen.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The adult entertainment performer's claim about having an extramarital affair with Trump also came up on Tuesday. According to The Guardian, Daniels described the sex she claims she had with Trump as "the worst 90 seconds of my life." And when someone in the audience asked her if she felt insulted that the president denied having an extramarital fling with her, Daniels responded, "It doesn’t offend me. I mean, he also thinks climate change isn’t real."

Mincing no words at the Stand Up comedy club in New York, Daniels also gave a blunt description of presidential power — in her uncensored opinion. She told the comedy club crowd, "It’s basically a green light to do whatever the f*ck you want if you get elected."

And it seems like the audience loved her. According to The Guardian, the Stand Up comedy club audience gave Daniels a standing ovation.