In a ruling Thursday afternoon, a judge dismissed Stormy Daniels' hush money lawsuit against President Trump. But that doesn't mean she lost. In fact, Daniels got exactly what she wanted: she had asked the court to void a non-disclosure agreement between her and Trump, but Trump agreed over the course of the lawsuit not to enforce the agreement, and so the case was deemed irrelevant and thrown out.

"More than a year ago when I was being threatened with a 20 million lawsuit, I asked a judge to toss out this illegal NDA," Daniels wrote on Twitter after the ruling. "Glad I stood my ground & kept fighting."

Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, celebrated the ruling on Twitter as well and denounced those who characterized it as a "loss" for Daniels.

"The Court specifically found that Stormy received everything she asked for in the lawsuit - she won," Avenatti wrote. "How people can claim this is a 'loss' after we forced Trump and Cohen to cave and Cohen has been convicted, etc. is a mystery."

