Stormy Daniels’ In Touch Interview From 2011 Has A Prescient Message For Trump

It's officially here: The full and "lightly edited" transcript of In Touch's 2011 interview with Stormy Daniels about the adult film star's alleged affair with Donald Trump was published Friday, and it's just as wild and weird a read as sources had claimed it would be. In the interview, Daniels alleges that she had an affair with Trump that began in July 2006 and lasted for about a year. She says they only slept together once; at the time, Trump was married to Melania and had a newborn son, Barron.

According to the Daily Beast, a version of the story was first published in 2011 by Life & Style — which is owned by the same company as In Touch — but didn't include any quotes from Daniels. The whole interview has now been released for the first time. The Wall Street Journal reports that in 2016, Trump's lawyer paid Daniels $130,000 to sign a nondisclosure agreement and keep quiet about the alleged affair. The lawyer, Michael Cohen, told the Daily Beast that the scandal was "an old and debunked story that Ms. Clifford [Daniels' legal name] denied in 2011, 2016 and again in 2018." Earlier this month, Cohen released a statement he said was from Daniels in which she called the story "completely false."

But In Touch insists that the story is real. The magazine notes that Daniels passed a lie detector test after her 2011 interview. It also claims that the details were confirmed by Daniels' ex-husband, as well as one of her friends, and that both of those individuals passed a lie detector test. The interview itself is chock-full of vivid details about the alleged affair — and in it, Daniels has an oddly prescient message for Trump.

Daniels' Message For Trump

Daniels expresses only limited remorse for the affair in the interview. She did have some reproachful words for Trump, however. "Would you have a message for him or his wife at all?" interviewer Jordi Lippe-McGraw asked.

"I don’t know," Daniels said. "Karma will always bite you in the ass."

The Power Of The Donald's Hair

Daniels told In Touch she confronted Trump about his signature hair, telling him, "Dude, what’s up with that?" Trump laughed in response and said that many people wanted to change his hairstyle but that he was afraid to do so, according to Daniels. She added that he said he was scared he would "lose his power and wealth" if he switched up his hairstyle, even just by cutting it.

"Little Beet" Nose

During one of their encounters, Trump tried to compliment Daniels' appearance but apparently made some gaffes. After telling her that she was "so beautiful," Daniels said he compared her nose to a "little beet." When Trump tried to walk the comment back, Daniels said he compared her nose to an eagle's instead. "Just keep digging, dude," she said. "Keep digging that hole."

Who's Afraid Of Sharks?

Daniels told In Touch that Trump was once in the middle of watching Shark Week when she visited him. Shark Week is a block of entirely shark-filled content from the Discovery Channel that airs every summer. "He is obsessed with sharks," Daniels said. "Terrified of sharks. He was like, 'I donate to all these charities and I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks. I hope all the sharks die.' He was like riveted." Daniels called his obsession "so strange."

Calls From Mysterious Numbers

Daniels never had Trump's number, according to her In Touch interview. Instead, Trump first contacted her by having his bodyguard call, and then repeatedly used blocked numbers to reach out in the year that followed, according to Daniels. "It was always a shock to answer a number you expected to be a survey or a bill collector and it’s Donald Trump," she said.

Asking For Her Autograph

Trump allegedly had a DVD of Daniels' in his hotel room when they met in Lake Tahoe and asked her to sign it. Daniels told In Touch that he must have gotten it from the gift bags that her company was giving out at the resort where they were staying. She described his request as "weird."

Bragging About Ivanka

Daniels told In Touch that Trump only mentioned his wife once when she specifically asked about Melania ("Don’t worry about her" was allegedly his reply). But he often brought up Ivanka of his own accord, she recalled. "He bragged about his daughter quite a bit," Daniels says. "He told me once that I was someone to be reckoned with, beautiful and smart just like his daughter."