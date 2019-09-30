Hawkins, Indiana may be a magnet when it comes to attracting supernatural monsters, but a new Stranger Things Season 4 teaser indicates that Eleven and Co. are about to embark towards a new and much more frightening destination: the Upside Down. In a press release provided to Bustle, Netflix announced that the series has been officially picked up for a fourth season, and while the fate of Hopper remains just as big of a mystery as ever, the promo confirms one single, solitary fact: these beloved characters are about to be in more danger than ever before. As the tagline indicates: "We're not in Hawkins anymore."

The end of Season 3 saw Will's family (including Eleven) leaving Hawkins altogether to move to an unspecified location. This prompted many viewers to wonder what this would mean for the series moving forward with many predicting that Hawkins would no longer be the focal point of the show. Those suspicions have now been officially confirmed, but it doesn't seem like the Byers family's dreams of a fresh start are going to come to fruition. On the contrary, the promo suggests that their ultimate destination lies elsewhere — to a place everyone dreads but very few have actually explored.

