Suave just launched a summer body collection geared for teens, and it will remind you of '90s Bath & Body Works products. Suave's Flavor Factory collection has an array of wash items, care products, and fizzy bath bombs that will make you look forward to your next shower.

Just like the Bath & Body Works' Art Stuff line, the collection comes in playful packaging that will add a splash of color to your shower. Part of the fun of the Art Stuff collection was the line's branding. The bottles came in kooky shapes, the liquid was sparkly and colorful, and the collection had an array of delicious smells. The Flavor Factory line has a similar fun-loving vibe.

The roll-out line has one shampoo, one conditioner, and one 2-in-1 bottle. The shampoo is the Watermelon Slushie Shampoo, and it will throw you right back to the times you went to the local pool and ordered a slushie during the adult lap break. The shampoo has notes of crisp melon, green apricot, and pear. It comes in a red bottle that's decorated with flying watermelon slices and black and red zig-zags. The bottle holds a whopping 20 ounces and only costs $3.99.

Watermelon Slushie Shampoo $3.99 Suave Buy At Suave

The conditioner is the Tropical Fruit Smoothie Conditioner, and it has a combination of fresh peach, vanilla, and exotic fruit scents. It essentially smells like a packet of Starburst, so get ready for sugar cravings while toweling off. The conditioner tames tough knots and leaves hair soft and silky smooth.

Tropical Fruit Smoothie Conditioner $3.99 Suave Buy At Suave

The 2-in-1 conditioner is called the Toasted Marshmallow, and it smells exactly like its name. Some of the best summer memories revolve around sitting around a bonfire and toasting marshmallows on sticks, and this product will make you think of that each time. The smell isn't overwhelming or too sweet, though. It has a mix of caramel, vanilla, and brown sugar scents, making it a soothing hair washing experience.

Toasted Marshmallow 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner $3.99 Suave Buy At Suave

In addition to hair care, the Flavor Factory collection also has bath bombs, The Fruit Fusion Bath Bombs are small bath bombs that come in a mix of different scents. There are options like Pomegranate Passion, Magnificent Mango, and Strawberry Serenade. They might not be as luxurious as Lush's hearty bath bombs, but this packet of five will add nice scents and colors to your bath experience.

Fruit Fusion Strawberry Bath Bombs $3.99 Suave Buy At Suave

There are also the Sweet Treats Bath Bombs to play with. This collection has dessert-scented bath fizzes, like Cotton Candy, Raspberry Cheesecake, and Sprinkle Sugar Cookie. This packet of five bath bombs will turn your bath experience into a bakery, so get ready for cravings by the time you towel off.

Sweet Treats Cotton Candy Bath Bombs $3.99 Suave Buy At Suave

As of right now, the Factory Collection is available at Sam's Club and Kroger, but it will also be available in other supermarkets. So the next time you're out picking up groceries, take a peek at the beauty section and see if this tasty line is available. It will bring out the inner kid in you.