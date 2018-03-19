Whether you've been hopping from terminal to terminal for work, just came back from a whirlwind vacation, or have felt like you've been buried underneath long work hours, chances are your skin is feeling (and showing) the stress of all that work. If you feel like your skin needs a little TLC, there's a new face mask hitting store shelves that promises to give your face a break and restore it back to its healthy, glowing self. Summer Fridays' new Jet Lag Mask is here to fix all of your problems.

Created by two Los Angeles-based lifestyle bloggers and real life friends, Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland, the two started Summer Fridays together after years of skincare-sampling-experience.

"We can’t begin to count how many beauty products we’ve tried," they explained on their brand's site. "Thanks to our blogs— Life With Me and You & Lu — we’ve been sent pretty much everything out there. Even with cabinets, bins and boxes full of every type of treatment, we were still searching for something with good-for-you ingredients that gave our skin an immediate selfie-worthy glow."

The two collaborated with a team of industry experts to create their first product, "a simple mask that would leave skin looking gorgeous whether you’re hopping off a plane or just running out the door."

The name "Summer Fridays" pertains to those shorter Friday work hours some people get during the summer, and their products give "your skin some time off." You get to de-stress like it's a Friday, and bring your complexion back to its healthy, rested glow. And that's exactly what the Jet Lag Mask does. It drenches your skin with radiance-boosting moisture that buffs away any dullness with natural ingredients that come packaged in a pretty tube.

The product is cruelty-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, vegan, uses no synthetic dyes or fragrances, and is made in the U.S. To apply it, you smear the thick formula onto dry skin, and it immediately starts soaking into your pores, bringing your dewiness back. You don't wash it off — rather, you go to bed and wake up with a replenished look.

The formula is jam-packed with good-for-you ingredients, like chestnut extract that exfoliates away dullness, vitamin C that is an antioxidant and brightens your skin tone, and green tea which soothes angry complexions and reduces puffiness and redness.

As Hewitt and Gores Ireland explained on their Instagram, this mask was created directly out of necessity, where the two founders needed to not look as tired as they felt, but couldn't find a product that showed the kind of visible results that they were after. And so they created their own.

While the product launched only earlier this month on March 8, it already has nearly 9600 likes on Sephora and a 4.4/5 star rating with 57 reviews. A lot of people are loving the results of this jet lag mask, claiming it's the best mask they have ever used.

Jet Lag Mask, $48, Sephora

You can get the mask for $48 either at Summer Friday's website or at Sephora. If you want to splurge a little and see if it's worth the hype, it's a fun option to check out. Who knows, this just might be the answer to all of your jet lag woes.