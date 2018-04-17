Sunny Hostin Wants You To “Do You”

Sunny Hostin has lived many lives. She's been a federal prosecutor, a TV personality, a mom, and a host on a daytime talk show — just to name a few of her accomplishments. But in every one of her lives, Hostin tells host Alicia Menendez in Latina to Latina, people have tried to define her by what she's not. As both a Puerto Rican and an African American, Hostin explains that when others see her, they think,, "You're not black, you're not white, you're gray."

It took years for Hostin to feel like she could be her authentic self, she tells Menendez. Her turning point? The verdict in the Trayvon Martin case. When George Zimmerman was acquitted of the 17-year-old's murder, Hostin was aghast. She was also live on CNN. "I went off," she recalls. When her father saw the segment, "He said, 'You were great, but you're gonna lose your job'," Hostin revealed. At the time, she agreed with him — but they were both wrong. "The opposite happened. My career took off," she recalls.

A decade later with a storied career of standing up for the people — and ideas — she believes in, there's a new, big question: Will Hostin run for office? "I've spoken to a lot of folks that have run for office and have held office," she hints, "and they've encouraged me."

Latina to Latina is a new Bustle podcast where Alicia Menendez talks to remarkable Latinas about making it, faking it, and everything in between. Starting April 10, every Tuesday there will be a new episode of Latina to Latina that will center on the challenges of existing, and then thriving, as women of color. Listen to the full interview with Sunny Hostin right here.

You can read the full transcript of the episode here.