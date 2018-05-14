For a show with such a sweet name, CBS's sitcom Superior Donuts never sugarcoats the truth when it comes to confronting issues of race, gentrification, technology, and other sensitive subjects. However, Deadline reported that, after two full seasons, Superior Donuts will not return for Season 3. The series finale airs Monday, May 14 on CBS, and it'll be the end of the line for Franco, Arthur, Sophia, Sweatpants, and the rest of the crew. Fortunately, this talented cast already has plenty of plans for the future.

Superior Donuts first made waves for tackling topics deemed too gritty or too political for other network sitcoms. Based on the play by Tracy Letts, it tells the story of Arthur (played by Judd Hirsch), an aging donut shop owner in a quickly-gentrifying Chicago neighborhood, who hires Franco (Jermaine Fowler), an energetic millennial with fresh ideas about how to get new customers into the shop. The show started its initial run with decent ratings; TVSeriesFinale.com reported that the pilot garnered a total of 10.6 million viewers, but overall the season averaged a 1.17 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 6.244 million viewers. Unfortunately, there was an even greater ratings drop by Season 2, which averaged just .89 in the 18 – 49 demo, and saw the total viewership slip to 5.094 million.

While these dismal numbers ultimately spelled doom for Superior Donuts, most critics agree that the show's shortcomings had little to do with the performances. In her review of the series, Maureen Ryan of Variety wrote, "The ensemble, though skilled, is rarely given the kind of incisive or inspired material that would help Superior Donuts rise above its formulaic foundation." Not the most positive possible review for the show as a whole, but a good sign that particularly the young talent of the show have fulfilling careers ahead of them.

TV Guide on YouTube

29-year-old star Jermaine Fowler already had quite a few TV credits under his belt, including an episode of BoJack Horseman. According to his personal website, Fowler recently starred in the indie dystopian film Sorry To Bother You. The film already premiered at Sundance in January 2018, but will get its official American release on July 6. Variety writes that Sorry To Bother You is set in an alternate universe, and follows the story of a young black telemarketer who starts using a white accent in order to get ahead at work. The film also stars Tessa Thompson, Lakeith Stanfield, and Armie Hammer. Aside from that, Fowler's website also mentions that you can catch him touring the Southwest as he finishes his "Until We Meet Again" comedy tour this summer.

Hardly an acting newbie, you probably first noticed Diane Guerrero as Maritza (BFF of Flaca) on Orange Is The New Black, or as Lina (BFF of Jane) on Jane the Virgin. Outside of her acting career, Guerrero has already written and published a memoir of her life as the child of an immigrant family, called In the Country We Love: My Family Divided. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she explained that she hopes to turn her own story into a movie at some point in the future. Variety reports she's also currently filming action movie Killerman, co-starring Liam Hemsworth. Fingers crossed she manages to find time for a big storyline in a new season of Orange Is The New Black, too.

The Hollywood Reporter on YouTube

And it's not just the younger generation of this cast that are growing their careers post-Donuts. Seasoned sitcom actor Judd Hirsch, who plays Arthur, is also slated to feature in the World War II drama Burning at Both Ends, which stars Cary Elwes and Matthew Modine. David Koechner (Tush) has also wrapped filming on Departures, in which he plays Asa Butterfield's character's loving dad, according to The Hollywood Reporter. For her part, Katey Sagal hasn't announced any official plans following the end of Superior Donuts, but I'm willing to be it's only a matter of time before this veteran comedy actor gets back in the game, too.

So while Superior Donuts may be closing up shop, its employees and patrons are moving on to more work. No doubt, you'll be seeing them again soon.