Lauren Ash has "the best butt in the game." She says so during her visit to Bustle's New York City offices, adding, "don't @ me." Ash's unabashed love of her assets is just one of the many things she's learned from her Superstore character Dina. Authoritative and demanding — both professionally and sexually — Dina is never shy about how much she loves her looks, nor is she quiet about her expectations for others to notice them. "I have taken a page from Dina's book," Ash says. "I will talk about how hot I think I am, or how hot I think my butt is."

This is, in part, because Dina has been given the ability to be sexy without being the butt of the joke, an overused comedic trope that often befalls women who don't fit the size-zero Hollywood mold. "I never want the joke to be, 'Oh my god, can you believe this size 12 woman thinks she's hot?'" she says, adding that the writers of Superstore have always steered clear of that comedic trap. "I love that Dina's only ever reference is being hot. When you really think about it, there's no reference on the show for her or anybody else that she's anything less than super sexy."

Tyler Golden/NBC

Dina's unquestionable hotness in Superstore has also helped Ash remember to appreciate her own body. And whenever the negative thoughts outweigh the positive ones, she turns to Dina. "I'm like, 'Yeah, you know what, [Dina] is hot, and I'm playing her," she says, laughing. "That means I'm hot!"

It's no surprise, then, that Ash took time to praise her butt once again while filling out our Bustle Booth questionnaire. Asked what she hopes people say about her, the Superstore star wrote: "That I'm nice. And that my butt is amazing."

Check out the rest of her questionnaire to learn more about the woman behind the amazing butt.