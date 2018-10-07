Susan Collins Believes There's A “Silver Lining” To The Kavanaugh Allegations

As a part of her weekend media tour to explain her vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins said Kavanaugh's confirmation had a "silver lining." During an interview with CBS's Face The Nation on Sunday, Collins said the confirmation hearings caused her "huge pain" but that "women have the right to be heard."

"They have the right to be treated with respect. And I think one of the tragedies of what we've just gone through is Christine Blasey Ford wanted to have her allegations treated confidentially," Collins told host John Dickerson, adding that she met with "many survivors" of sexual assault before the vote. "She did not seek the limelight."

Ford accused Kavanaugh of an attempted sexual assault while they were both in high school in the 80s. Kavanaugh denied the allegations. At the end of September, Ford (and Kavanaugh) testified in an emotional hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Collins said Ford's "whole life has been turned upside down" by her public testimony. "I think that was wrong and despicable," she told Dickerson. But the entire situation has a positive, she said.

"The one silver lining that I hope will come from this is that more women will press charges now when they are assaulted," Collins said.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.