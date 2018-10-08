When Sen. Susan Collins signaled her intention to back Brett M. Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court on Friday, donations from frustrated voters eager to support a candidate willing to challenge the Maine Republican began flooding in to a crowdfunding site. At the time, however, it wasn't clear just who that opponent might be. But former National Security Adviser Susan Rice hinted she may challenge Collins in 2020 , saying Sunday she plans to consider an election bid after the midterms.

"I have been moved by the enthusiasm," Rice, who spoke Sunday at The New Yorker Festival, said of the reactions she's received since first announcing her interest in potentially running against Collins in 2020. "I'm going to give it due consideration after the midterms."

Rice tentatively threw her hat into the ring Friday with a one-word tweet published just hours after Collins announced her intention to support Kavanaugh's nomination. "Me," the former Obama administration official tweeted in response to a tweet in which former White House Communications Director Jen Psaki asked, "Who wants to run for Senate in Maine?"

But as news of her tweet spread, Rice appeared to walk back her statement. "Many thanks for the encouragement," she tweeted late Friday. "I'm not making any announcements. Like so many Americans, I am deeply disappointed in Senator Collins' vote for Kavanaugh. Maine and America deserve better."

