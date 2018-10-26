Federal authorities have discovered additional explosive devices in suspicious packages sent to Sen. Cory Booker and former Director of National Intelligence James R. Clapper Jr. The packages uncovered early Friday bring the total number of potentially violent pipe bombs sent to prominent Democratic figures and Trump critics to 12 so far.

"The FBI has confirmed an 11th package has been recovered in Florida, similar in appearance to the others, addressed to Sen. Cory Booker," the agency said in a statement issued Friday morning. Sen. Booker's office declined to comment to Bustle.

According to CNN, the package bearing Clapper's name was addressed to CNN's New York offices — Clapper is a contributor to the cable news network — and found at a Midtown Manhattan United States Postal Service facility. It was reported to local law enforcement early Friday.

"We are responding to a report of a suspicious package in the vicinity of West 52nd Street and 8th Avenue, #Manhattan," the New York City Police Department said Friday in a tweeted statement. "Please avoid the area and expect a police presence and heavy traffic."

While the FBI has not yet commented on the suspicious package addressed to Clapper, The New York Times has reported that it looked similar to a package containing a pipe bomb that was found Wednesday addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, care of CNN.

In comments to CNN, Clapper said he was "really not surprised" to learn a package potentially containing a pipe bomb had been addressed to him. "This is definitely domestic terrorism, no question about it in my mind," he said. "This is not going to silence the administration's critics."

