Beauty brands keep makeup maven interest high by producing new colors, textures, formulas, and products with incredible frequency. But it's always a thrill when a brand innovates with a new product — that truly heightens customer engagement. Urban Decay's newest innovation is LO-FI Lip Mousse. It's a velvety, matte lipstick housed in a circular eyeshadow disc. It totally looks like eyeshadow. It has all of the visual markers — there's even an eyeshadow-like applicator featured in the Instagram tease. But this product was designed for lips.

The brand is dropping eight shades to start — wine, pink, red, purple, and more. The lippies will cruise onto the Urban Decay site on Friday, July 13. That's quite a Friday the 13th gift for lip lovers and Beauty Junkies, as UD fans are lovingly referred to by the brand.

The LO-FI Lip Mousse is whipped to an air-light texture. The shades are $22 a pop, er, pot!

According to the Instagram caption teasing these lush and rich lippies, they are loaded with pigment and buildable.

Want to rock a full coverage, statement pout? Well, you can layer lots of product for an intense look. Prefer a sheer, soft pucker? Then rock a few light swipes for a blotted, smudged, and imprecise look, which is an excellent option for summer when you like to look a little undone.

The brand promises that the LO-FIs are budge-proof and will stay put. The innovative formula allows you to control your look. Check out that shade assortment.

Courtesy of Urban Decay

You can totally mix and match for an ombre effect or for a custom color that is as unique as you are.

Courtesy of Urban Decay

You can apply to the center of your lip and then fade out. No, really.

The lips of the models in this Insta look so kissable and cushiony. What appears to be so incredibly amazing about the LO-FI Lip Mousse is that you can achieve a smooth, matte look without the heavy, crusty, and cakey formula. So many liquid mattes dry down in a stiff, uncomfortable way. The texture can do a number on lips, leaving you to condition, exfoliate, and hydrate them after long day in a liquid lippie.

Courtesy of Urban Decay

Therefore, a lighter matte is always welcome, especially in summer.

Courtesy of Urban Decay

The Beauty Junkies are already all about the LO-FI Lip Mousse, too!

These users are not just commenting on the obvious loveliness of the shades. They are already thinking about innovative ways to use an innovative product. One user asked if the LO-FIs can be used as blush. We say, "Why not?!"

Courtesy of Urban Decay

These lippies may have been engineered and formulated for the pucker. That doesn't mean you can't get creative and play with them as you wish.

Courtesy of Urban Decay

You can blot, buff, and diffuse a little on cheeks and see how that works out for you.

Courtesy of Urban Decay

Of course you can do the same for the lip. You can apply with an applicator, a lip brush, or your finger. Dipping and dabbing your finger into the pan and then onto lips seems like the best method.

Courtesy of Urban Decay

The LO-FI Lip Mousse is a modern take on the matte trend. Application is easy and you get megawatt color with such a soft, velvet finish that lips feel bare. This plush AF formula may convert you to matte lippies for good!

Courtesy of Urban Decay

You are left with a stained yet smooth effect.

Courtesy of Urban Decay

Big ups to Urban Decay for yet another unique and innovative product. Your lips are so ready to go LO-FI.

Courtesy of Urban Decay

What gorgeous shades!

Courtesy of Urban Decay

Can you pick a fave?

Courtesy of Urban Decay

The brand is giving you excellent color choices in a groundbreaking texture. Go ahead and stock up.