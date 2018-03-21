There are tons of different swimwear styles out there. But on top of one-pieces, bikinis, and tankinis, there's one you might be missing. Swim rompers are actually a thing that exist, and they will blow your mind. The style of clothing is nothing new, but this shorts and tank one-piece that you can wear in water will make you rethink about everything you know about swimwear.

Rompers have taken quite the fashionable turn lately. It all started with RompHims that are, well, male rompers. Now, swim rompers are here, so you can officially carry your love for the clothing item from the office to the club to the beach. What a time to be alive, my friends.

I first noticed the trend while going through the Target website. Along with their countless other bathing suit styles — I'm talking some great suits all under $30 — you can also get a swim romper. The suit looks similar to any other romper, but it's the fabric that makes all the difference.

Instead of cloth, swim rompers are made out of a polyester and spandex blend, which is your typical swimwear fabric. Apparently, you just slip into the suit as you would any other one-piece and then get to swimming.

Go ahead and let that image sink in for a moment, because you're about to have a whole lot of questions. Are there swim bottoms underneath? Is the bathing suit just as airy underneath water as it is above? Only those brave enough to try the trend will find out. For a cool $40, you can find out for yourself.

Target currently offers two different swim rompers. There's the halter style that comes in black and blue and one with a little peek-a-book cutout in the front. The first is available in plus sizing as well, so just about everyone can get in on the trend.

It turns out that the swim romper is actually nothing new. It just happens to be summer's best kept secret. Plenty of other brands offer swim rompers of their own, if you can believe it. So if you're looking to bust out a beach outfit that no one will expect, there's something for you at every single price point.

1. Realistic-Looking Romper

Swim Outlet Solid Magicsuit $178 Swim Outlet At first glance, this looks like your typical romper. Especially with the faux tie around the waist. But really this look is meant specifically for the water. Buy Now

2. Blue Beauty

Target Halter Swim Romper $39.99 Target Target offers a plus size option for the swim romper as well. The top looks just like any other poolside look with the halter and tie in the front, but the bottom makes it clear that this isn't your average swimwear. Buy Now

3. Gorgeous Gingham

Old Navy Smocked Swim Romper $29.99 Old Navy You'll have to look closely to see that this isn't your average romper. Between the style and the print, this is one way to make a statement whether you go into the water or not. Buy Now

4. All About That Print

Swim Outlet Blossom Swim Romper $70 Swim Outlet Just like your traditional romper, there are tons of gorgeous prints out there as well. This plus size option gives you everything that you love about the item, plus you can take it right into the water. Buy Now

5. Two-Piece Illusion

6. Ruffles On Ruffles

7. Simple Suit

Target Swim Romper One Piece $39.99 Target When it comes to nailing quirky trends, sometimes it's the more simple the better. This might look like your average black romper, but it's really so much more than that. Buy Now

You never know what trend will come next, but this is a good indication that comfort is key when it comes to swimwear. While there's still no explanation of how it works in the water, swim rompers are definitely worth the gamble