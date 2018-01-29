SZA's Dress At The 2018 Grammys Is Sheer, Sparkly, And Absolutely Stunning

From the Associated Press to Pitchfork, countless major publications around the world called SZA's Ctrl album of the year for 2017. It should come as no surprise then that the 27-year-old songstress, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, nabbed the esteemed Grammy nomination for Artist of the Year. However, that isn't the only award she's up for at the industry's most celebrated awards show. At the 2018 Grammys, SZA is up for five different awards — Best R&B Song (for "Supermodel"), Best Rap/Sung Collaboration (for "Love Galore"), Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best R&B Performance (for "The Weekend"), and of course, Best New Artist. Needless to say, it's a huge night for SZA and as a result, she is dressed to kill on the red carpet.

SZA arrived on the Grammys red carpet — with her mother and grandmother as her dates — dressed in a gorgeous sheer, sparkly, and frilly gown that was allegedly inspired by Cher. It looks like the dress could also be Beyonce or Kardashian-inspired. The dramatic sleeves featured ruffles, adding an extra element of fabulousness to her look. To balance the gown, the singer kept her makeup light and natural, as well as her beautiful hair, which she wore down, showcasing her voluminous, natural curls. As an accessory, SZA held a white rose, to support the Time's Up movement.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Could she look more stunning? We think not.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Look at the dress from head to toe!

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The bottom of the gown? We die. And how adorable are her mom and grandma?

Fans of SZA are super excited about her Grammys look, tweeting their support.

While she did say the gown was inspired by Cher, many of SZA's fans agree that the dress is very Beyonce and Kim Kardashian-esque. In fact, a lot of people are comparing her gown to the white gown Kim K wore to the Met Gala.

In case you forgot what it looked like, here's a reminder.

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The feathery train is definitely similar.

Others think it looks like the Givenchy gown that Beyonce and Ciara wore.

Here's what that one looked like on Beyonce.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Say what you want, there is no doubt that SZA has an incredibly unique sense of style that changes in an instant. In an interview with Vogue, she talked about working with her stylist Dianne Garcia to create experimental "fantasy looks" for her performances, both on stage and in music videos. “I can’t even tell you! If I want a vintage Dior print, if I want rhinestones everywhere, glitter, a custom Bape bucket hat, we create it. I never did that before," she told the fashion publication.

You can really sense that fantastical spirit behind SZA's gown on the red carpet tonight. If this is any indication for what her look will be like for her performance this evening, consider us shook.