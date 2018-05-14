Tabasco-pepper crafted hot sauce Tabasco (made by McIlhenny Company) has been burning mouths since it was birthed in Louisiana in 1868, and though the original red pepper sauce is the real draw, the company's gone some good twists in their repertoire, too. Now, Tabasco's teamed up with George Dickel Tennessee Whisky for their wildest variety yet—a George Dickel TABASCO Brand Barrel Finish whiskey, which is sure to turn any post-work shot session into a mad dash to the water jug. In a good way!

According to a press release, George Dickel TABASCO Brand Barrel Finish will be available to burn your esophagus in stores this month, thanks to a collaboration between the Louisiana- and Tennessee-based companies. The whiskey is made like this: Tabasco ages its peppers in barrels for three years, then hands them off to George Dickel, which fills the barrels with booze and leaves that in there to finish for 30 days. Then, Tabasco distills its pepper sauce and blends it with the whiskey. What you get, then, is a fiery concoction that reportedly pairs well with barbecue or as a pickleback accompaniment, if not in my stomach.

"George Dickel Tennessee Whisky and TABASCO are two of the most iconic brands the South has to offer for a reason – the craftsmanship that goes into creating these products is the real deal," Jeff Parrott, Director of American Whisk(e)y Development at Diageo, said in a statement. "Both brands have such a rich history, and we're proud to collaborate with our friends at McIlhenny Company to marry their unique flavor with our quality Tennessee whisky."

Per the release, George Dickel TABASCO Brand Barrel Finish will be marketed at a $24.99 suggested retail price for a standard 750 mL bottle (though bigger and smaller bottles will be available for sale as well), and it'll be on the market in May. And if Tabasco-mixed booze sounds appealing to you, note that there are already a few cocktails out there you can try, should you feel the urge to spice up your drinking life. Here are some suggestions:

via TABASCO Bar None has a recipe for something called a "Bengal Tiger," i.e. a shooter that combines gin, orange juice, and one dash of Tabasco sauce. (You can also swap out the gin for vodka or tequila.) Brace for a lot of burping.

via TABASCO Drinkhacker has a recipe for a concoction called "Dramatic Recovery," which features Tabasco Green Jalapeño Pepper Sauce instead of the classic red stuff. The cocktail consists of 1 ounce fresh squeezed lime juice; 1/4 ounce Worcestershire sauce; 1/5 ounce fresh squeezed orange juice; 1/2 teaspoon Tabasco Green Jalapeño Pepper Sauce, and 12 ounces of beer, and should be pair with sea salt mixed with guajillo and ancho chile powders for an extra spicy punch.