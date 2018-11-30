Tarana Burke's TED Talk About Reclaiming The #MeToo Movement Is A Must-See

More than a decade after Tarana Burke founded the Me Too movement, she believes that it is no longer entirely what she envisioned. During a TED Talk on Wednesday, Burke said the backlash against #MeToo left her numb, and she attempted to reclaim the anti-sexual violence movement she initially set out to launch.

In Palm Springs earlier this week, Burke opened her talk by telling viewers that she found herself "falling short of finding the heart" to rally people around the Me Too movement. She felt this way, she said, because Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court despite facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, and because President Donald Trump had implied that a survivor was a liar — only to be cheered on by his supporters.

Burke also expressed her dismay that Me Too — "a movement that was started to support all survivors of sexual violence" — had been perceived as "a vindictive plot against men."

"We have moved so far away from the origins of this movement that started a decade ago, or even the intentions of the hashtag that started just a year ago, that sometimes, the Me Too movement that I hear some people talk about is unrecognizable to me," Burke said. "But be clear: This is a movement about the one-in-four girls and the one-in-six boys who are sexually assaulted every year and carry those wounds into adulthood."

More to come...