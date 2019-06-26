Target Is Expanding Its Wide-Width Shoe Section With More Than One Hundred New Styles

Having wide feet often means you have to miss out on an assortment of cute shoe styles. But one big box brand is now taking strides to bridge that gap. Target is adding more wide-width styles to its women's shoe assortment, introducing over a hundred new wide-width styles this fall. Over the past year, Target has buckled down with its intention to become more size inclusive in the shoe department, and now wide width shoes make up 30% of the entire women’s assortment.

While a whole range of different shoe styles will experience a bump in wide-width options, Target is especially focusing on its most popular styles — ballet flats, boots and heels.

“We want our guests to know they can count on Target for a wide range of sizes and styles, from swimwear and intimates to apparel and shoes, so they can look and feel their very best,” Jill Sando, Target senior vice president, said in a press release.

It's a bummer to have extended size clothing options only to realize your outfit will be cut short thanks to the fact there are no wide-width shoes. Target is working hard to remedy that, making sure all Target shoppers will be able to express their style without restrictions.

To shop the collection online, simply use the filters on the side bar of the site to see the wide-width options. Scroll down to the "width" option in the filter side bar, and you will be met with three choices: medium, narrow, and wide. To get you inspired with what kind of shoes are already available, check out some top picks below.

Two Band Buckle Slide Sandals

These classic two strap sandals bring an elegant touch to any outfit you throw at it, whether that's a summer maxi dress or a bubblegum pink suit. They're minimalist in design, but the gold hardware buckles give the shoes an elevated touch.

Microsuede Low Heeled Slide Sandals

Add a fun pop of color to your outfit this summer with these multi-strap, red suede slides. Or if you're one of those people who like to swaddle themselves in black all year long, there is also a black version for you to indulge in.

Clear Acrylic Pumps

Follow in the Kardashian's footsteps (literally) and play with the clear acrylic strap trend. Most of the Kardashian-Jenners pair their outfits with heels that look like they're not wearing any shoes at all. Target now gives you a budget-friendly way to dabble in the trend yourself.

Kitten Heeled Mules

Or you can play with the retro mule trend of the summer, complete with vampy kitten heels and a vintage almond-shape toe. These particular mules come in four different color options: black, bone, cognac, and mustard.

Target is paving the way for wide-width shoe expansions, which are few and far between in the fashion industry. Jeffrey Campbell made waves in April 2018 when the designer teamed up with curve model La’shaunae Steward to create a size-inclusive shoe line. The collection only had five shoe options however. Then the Aldo x Addition Elle collab in March 2019 made a collection specifically designed for plus size shoppers. Now thanks to Target's new wide-width expansion, there will be more size-inclusive shoe options than ever.