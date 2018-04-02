Target Is Selling $7 Beauty Boxes & It's Like A Subscription Box Without The Commitment

When it comes to Target, their beauty section is becoming equal with the likes of Ulta and Sephora, bringing mid-range makeup and drugstore brands to one easily shopable spot. Walking down those brightly lit aisles oftentimes proves to be dangerous, where you take your cart down the lanes just to see what's available, and find yourself stocking your basket with more lipsticks and eyeshadow palettes then you possibly need. The store knows the hold it has over us, which is why it's no surprise that Target is selling themed beauty boxes now, and finding new ways to tempt us.

Clocking in at seven dollars a piece, the bundled gifts are affordable as they are pretty. Playing on our love of subscription boxes and the anticipation of getting a mystery package in the mail full of products someone else handpicked, these beauty boxes use that same idea without the subscription commitment.

You can also choose through several different themes, meaning you don't end up with products you don't normally bother with. For example, if your main concern right now is bringing some TLC back to your winter-ravaged hair, there is a "Define & Shine" pick that's full of haircare products you can play with and sample. Check out the selections below, and get excited for your next trip to Target!

Treat Yourself Beauty Box

Seven items for seven dollars — you can't go wrong with that kind of math. While these products all come in sample sizes, this is a great way to test new products without too much of a financial commitment. This particular box is the "Treat Yourself" pack meant to help you "get fresh with Spring beauty."

"We all deserve a little me-time, so every now and again, you gotta #treatyoself! Inside this box, you’ll find a few of our faves that’ll pamper you from head to toe," the product description reads.

In it you get the Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm in Red Dahlia, which originally retails for $4.75 and is a Shea butter balm that lasts up to a whopping eight hours; the ME!Bath Bath Bomb, which retails for $4 and releases a soothing lavender scent; the Dr Teals Pink Himalyan Foaming Bath, which retails for $5 and soothes your muscles and gets you in a relaxed mindset for bed; the Bodycology Free & Lovely Coconut & Rose Body Butter, which retails for $5 and treats rough areas with rose body butter; the Honest Beauty Refreshingly Clean Gel Cleanser, which retails for $18 and acts as botanical blend face wash and makeup remover; the Olay Regenerist Whips, which retails for $30 and is an ultra lightweight wrinkle cream; and the Luxe by Mr. Bubble Bath Meltaway, which retails for $9 and is a set of cocoa and Shea butter bath melts with vitamins E and C that give your skin an extra silky feeling.

The box also comes with coupons that take anywhere between one to three dollars off for the full-size versions of those products.

Define & Shine Beauty Box

For those looking for some hair TLC, this is the box for you. Gifting you six items for seven dollars, you get the Jane Carter Curls To Go Un-Tangle Me, which retails for $11 and is a weightless leave-in conditioner that helps control your curls; the Camille Rose Naturals Aloe Whipped Butter Gel, which retails for $15 and gives curls intense moisture and a light hold; the Camille Rose Naturals Almond Jai Twisting Butter, which retails for $17 and uses pumpkin, macadamia and olive oil to give moisture back to tresses; the TGIN Honey Hair Mask, which retails for $13 and uses raw honey to strengthen damaged, over-processed hair; the Mielle Organic Detanlging Co-Wash, which retails for $12 and uses organic oils to gently wash your hair and leave it tangle-free; and the Mielle Organix Babassu Oil Mint Deep Conditioner, which retails for $14 and uses fatty acids and natural oils to nix frizz.

The box also comes with a $1 off Jane Carter Hair Care coupon and $2 off Mielle Organics Hair Care coupon.

Wake Up and Makeup Beauty Box

Seven items for seven dollars, this beauty box is supposed to hold all your essentials for your morning makeup routine. In the box you get the Sonia Kashuk Brush Cleaning wipes, which retail for $9 and are wipes that clean your brushes, letting you use different shadow colors; the Covergirl Peacock Flare Mascara, which retails for $8 and gives you fanned out, long lashes; the Honesty Beauty Makeup Remover Wipes, which retail for $2.50 and use a blend of grape seed and olive oils to gently wash off your makeup; the e.l.f. Beautifully Bare Blending Brush, which retails for $6 and is perfect to blend your face maskeup with; the e.l.f. Beautifully Bare Face Palette, which retails for $8 and is a three-in-one palette with one bronzer highlighter and two blushes; the Dove Dry Spray Invisible Sheer Fresh, which retails for $5.50 and gets your underarms ready for the day; and the Dove Dry Shampoo, which retails for $5 and nixes any hair grease.

The box also comes with three different coupons.

Be YOU(tiful) Beauty Box

In this box you get eight different items, and they're meant to be a mix of fun beauty products you might be interested in playing with. "Inside this box you’ll find a few of our faves that let YOU shine — whatever your style and no matter your mood," the product description reads.

In it you get the Sinful Nail Color in Galac Sea or Wondermint, which retails for $2-$3 and is a full sized bottle of blue polish; the Honest Beauty Younger Face Deep Hydration Cream, which retails for $33 and uses Daikon radish seed oil for skin repair and antioxidants to bring you a glow; the OLLY Undeniable Beauty Gummy, which retails for $12 and is a bottle of gummies that brings you healthy hair, strong nails, and fresh skin; the e.l.f. Gotta Glow Lip Tint in Perfect Pink, which retails for $6 and comes in a full sized tube; the Simple Water Boost Micellar Makeup Remover Eye Pads, which retail for $7 and use micellar bubbles to gently wipe off makeup; the Nexxus Keraphix Shampoo, which retails for $4 and uses collagen and keratin amino acids to repair damaged hair; the Nexxus Keraphix Conditioner, which retails for $4 and strengthens hair; and the L'Oreal Pure Clay Cleanser, which retails for $5 and is a clay-to-mousse charcoal cleanser that brightens and cleans your face.

The box also comes with four different coupons.

All The Masks Beauty Box

Face mask lovers, this is the box for you. Featuring five items, in it you get the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Mask, which retails for $2.50 and brings you a hydrated, supple complexion; the Yes To Carrots and Kale Single Use Paper Mask, which retails for $2.50 and is a vitamin-heavy veggie mud mask that works on your glow; the Masque Bar and Luminizing Charcoal Peel Off Mask, which retails for $3.50 and detoxifies your skin with the power of charcoal; the St. Ives Soothing Oatmeal Sheet Mask, which retails for $2.50 and uses oatmeal to revive dull skin; and the Que Bella Multi Mask Trio, which retails for $3 and includes three different masks that attack acne, dull skin, and under eye problems. The box also comes with a $1 off coupon for St. Ives Facial Care.

These are amazing and affordable boxes that will let you play with sample sizes for a bevvy of different products. Treat yourself and try one out.