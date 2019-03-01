Your preppy dreams are about to come true because Target and Vineyard Vines are dropping a collaboration on May 18, Target announced in a news release. The limited-edition collection will include more than 300 unique items, Target said, including home and outdoor goods, pet gear, apparel, accessories, and swim. You’ll be able to snag most of these items up for less than $35, with prices ranging from $2 to $125, according to Target. What’s more, this is the first time you’ll see things like tableware and games from Vineyard Vines, say Target.

"Vineyard Vines is a brand that our guests know and love, and one that exemplifies our shared sense of optimism and joy through their use of bold colors and prints," Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Target, said in a news release. "We worked closely with the Vineyard Vines team to create a collection of well-designed, affordable items that are meant to bring people together, whether it's for a shared meal with friends or a family trip to the beach.”

Vineyard Vines is best known for its iconic smiling pink whale, and when brothers Shep and Ian founded the company in 1998, they took inspiration from the summers they spent on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, according to USA Today. Today, the company has more than 100 freestanding stores, says USA Today, and its merchandise is sold in more than 600 specialty and department stores. "Our partnership with Target allows us to share our brand with more people than ever before," Ian Murray, CEO and co-founder of Vineyard Vines, said in a news release.

Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Shep Murray, CEO and co-founder of vineyard Vines, added, “We are excited to collaborate with Target, a brand that shares many of our same values, including fun, optimism and innovation. We look forward to testing out new product categories and ultimately spreading our message of 'Every day should feel this good' in a new and fun way."

The Target and Vineyard Vines collaboration will include more than 85 apparel and accessory items, including sweatshirts, dresses, swimsuits, and more, People reports. And the home and outdoors selection will help you host endless summer parties, says People, with more than 130 items to choose from, like inflatables, games, a wagon, towels, tableware, and more. “Launching just as summer kicks off, this is the perfect collection to help our guests create lasting memories with family and friends all season long,” Tritton said in a news release.

Target has collaborated with designer brands in the past, bringing in brands like TOMS, Joanna and Chip Gaines’ Hearth and Hand, Marimekko, and Hunter boots, Forbes reports. Some shoppers are already pumped to shop Target’s latest collab, according to Forbes.

"This going to be awesome," Justin Murphy said on Twitter. "Target is going to carrry [sic] Vineyard Vines. I am going to be broke this summer love it."

And Gen Bowers said on Twitter, "Vineyard Vines is coming to Target! Best news I’ve heard all day!"

Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 18, because that’s when these limited Vineyard Vines items will be available at Target. And with most items averaging about $35, it sounds like the collab will be pretty accessible and affordable.