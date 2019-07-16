Packaging is often one of the best things about beauty and skin care products. The design, imagery, and look catch your eye and make a brand stand out among its peers. Plus, cute products dress up your vanity. However, packaging does generate waste. Ethique's zero-waste beauty products have landed at Target and the assortment is an environmentally-friendly alternative. If ease of use, effective formulas, and minimal waste are priorities for you, access to those sorts of products just got a lot easier.

Partnering with Target allows Ethique to reach even more shoppers who want to cultivate a plastic-free beauty routine while using innovative products. A small but impactful collection of hair, body, and face care products are now sold via the big red bullseye's website. The products are bundled in pretty yet fully compostable sleeve packaging. Ethique's offerings are vegan and cruelty-free, too. These beauty items also last three times longer than their bottled and liquid counterparts, according to the press materials received by Bustle.

You can now easily ditch those bulky bottles that clutter your bathroom and beauty space. The brand's motto is #giveupthebottle and its zero-waste products have prevented 3.3 million plastic containers from being made and ultimately disposed of in landfills. The brand also sells containers to both store and prolong the life of their hair and body bars.

Ethique and a zero-waste routine are now within reach. Below are eight products, which can be used on multiple body parts, that you need to try out ASAP.

1. Ethique Pinkalicious Shampoo Bar For Normal Hair

Pinkalicious smells like pink grapefruit and vanilla, is safe for color-treated hair, and is the equivalent of three bottles of liquid shampoo. So you get more value for your money, in addition to shiny, yummy-smelling strands. What more could you want in the morning?

2. Ethique Hair Sampler

You can take several of the brand's hair products for a test drive with this slim sample set. The five-piece sampler features heart-shaped best-sellers. It's perfect for gifting, for travel, or for introducing your locks to these products. You might just find your new everyday favorite in this collection.

3. Ethique Charcoal, Kaolin, & Oatmeal Bodywash Bar

This handmade soap is non-drying, handmade, and unscented. It's the perfect no-frills cleanser with a creamy foam that gets the job done. It looks like a lump of coal, which ups the cool factor. If you are the #allblackeverything type, you need to grab one of these body wash bars for your shower.

4. Ethique Gingersnap Face Scrub

Ethique's effective and spicy exfoliant is made with brown sugar, vanilla, and ginger, and it gently buffs away pesky dead skin cells to reveal your best and brightest complexion. One box is comprised of 16 cubes, with each cube providing two uses when stored properly.

5. Ethique The Guardian Conditioner Bar

It's a multi-tasker. This bar does it all — it can be used as a hair conditioner, a shaving aid, or in-shower moisturizer. It's the equivalent of five (!!!) bottles of liquid conditioner so go ahead and use it on every last one of your body parts. You won't run out on the quick.

6. Ethique Wonderbar Conditioner Bar For Oily-Normal Hair

With coconut oil, cocoa butter, and vanilla in the recipe, this solid bar is so, so delish. It'll keep hair — and your senses — healthy and happy. Wonderbar can also be used on other body parts, further increasing its value.

7. Ethique Frizz Wrangler Shampoo Bar For Normal-Dry Hair

If you have dry or frizzy hair, this shampoo is formulated with Samoan Coconut Oil and Cocoa Butter to help smooth things out. Your hair will look its best this summer when you use this cleanser.

8. Ethique Green Bamboo & Sugarcane In Shower Storage Container

Don't fret about these bars making a melty mess all over your sink, shower, or tub. The brand also sells containers to keep products neatly and safely stored. The containers also extend the life of your product by preventing waste, keeping them dry, and allowing them to breathe.

Say bye-bye to your bottles and hello to these body and hair bars. They work just as well as your fave liquids but last longer while producing less waste. With wide avails at Target, there's no reason not to reduce waste when getting ready to face the day.