Once the leaves start turning red and the frosts slowly start to creep in, a switch is flipped and everyone goes into cozy mode. While infinity scarves, mittens, and doubled-up socks play a huge role in that, pajamas are just as important. And Target's family set pajamas have dog collections this year, too, meaning your pupper won't be left out of the coordinating family fun come winter time. (Sizes run from XS- 4X.)

There's nothing quite like holiday pajamas, where the baggy gym t-shirt and short shorts get swapped out for soft flannel and quirky prints. It's not enough to sit around the TV and watch holiday movies in your sweats — you need to complete the mood with specially designed jammies that promise all of the jolly feels that come with the season.

Target has already started to roll-out this year's options, and while we have some of the classic winter staples like candy cane stripes and Santa onesies, they also have a few more creative looks to play around with if you're feeling adventurous. And this year your dog can join in on the fun, getting to wear all the red plaid and Fair Isle that they want. Shop some of the picks below!

The Classic Plaid

Look like a traditional Christmas present all wrapped up under the tree with this classic plaid pajama set. Plaid is a universal winter pattern, making you immediately think of marshmallow-laden cups of hot coco and movie marathons cuddled up by the fire. Feel festive all winter long with this family pajama set — your doggo included!

Fair Isle Pajama Set

Another classic winter pattern is the Fair Isle print. You know the one — it's on just about every thick sweater and pair of mittens come November. The perfect look to wear while curled up with a hot cup of coffee and your thickest bedtime socks, this is a cute option for the whole family. Especially since the pajama set not only includes a cozy hoodie, but a hoodie with polar bear ears.

Holiday Elf Set

Whether you're channeling Buddy the Elf or want to bring the adventures of your Elf on the Shelf to life, this elf themed family set is too cute to pass up.

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Pajamas

Turn the classic North Pole story to life with these Rudolph inspired pajama sets. Complete with hoodies that don a little red nose, the whole fam can dress up like Santa's reindeer and spend some quality time together in their cuddly sets.

Santa Set

Or why not skip the sled and reindeer pajamas and go straight to the big man himself: Santa Clause. The whole family can dress up like Jolly St. Nick for the holidays — including your pup.

Hanukkah Collection

Celebrate Hanukkah in style with the help of these "8 Crazy Nights" jammies. The family will have matching long-sleeve shirts, and then your pup or cat will have a polo onesie decorated with dreidel.

Peanuts Holiday Collection

If your kids (or you) love to watch Peanuts around this time of year, then lean into that tradition with a matching Peanuts pajama set. Bonus points if you have the droopy Christmas tree in your house to make the collection complete.

Whether you already have a small family, want to coordinate with your roommates, or just want your cat and you to match come bedtime, these Target matching pet pajamas are an amazing choice this season.