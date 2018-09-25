Target's "Fugglers" Are A Line Of Adorably Ugly Stuffed Creatures & You'll Want To Collect Them All
You're never really too old to have a few adorable stuffed toys in your room — hey, they're basically throw pillows. You can use them as decoration, to add a little personality to your room, or something to cuddle if you're having an off day. Luckily, Target has a full line of stuffed toys that can fulfill all three of these purposes: just prepare yourselves, they're not too easy on the eyes.
Target's line of "Fugglers" consist of several strange, funny, and ultimately adorable stuffed creatures. They come in a range of shapes, colors, and most importantly, odd facial expressions. Say goodbye to the popular oversized teddy bear that was all over social media — it's time for a new stuffed toy to get it's moment in the spotlight. The Fugglers are priced from $14.99, and they're actually perfect for the holiday that's quickly approaching: Halloween. If you're someone who loves to get friends little gifts on Halloween, these might be the perfect option — they're slightly spooky but somehow still manage to be cute. Decorate your place with these in time for a Halloween, and you'll be guaranteed to have the most uniquely-festive spot around.
Fuggler Funny Ugly Monster, 9" Wide-eyed Weirdo Plush Creature with Teeth - Burgundy
$14.99
This lovable burgundy toy would fit perfectly in any bedroom or living room. Its color is actually pretty amazing for a $15 toy, and its facial expression is pretty much relatable to how we all look after a long day.
If you're on the fence about buying a Fuggler, the shining five-star reviews on Target's website just might be enough to sway you.
"This little Fuggler is everything I expected him to be and more! He's super cute! My friends are kinda freaked out, but I love him!" one reviewer excitedly commented. Sounds about right (anything that'll freak out friends and get a laugh is pretty much enough to make me want to get it).
"So...he kind of looks like something that your kids been dragging around for months..maybe even years, but to me that just lends to his charm. I just love this guy, he is truly Fuggarific," another reviewer hilariously comments underneath their five-star rating of the toy.
Fuggler Funny Ugly Monster, 9" Sir Belch Plush Creature with Teeth - Blue
$14.99
This Fuggler, aptly named "Sir Belch," is the perfect addition to any space--it'll definitely get every single one of your guests asking questions. What better way to break the ice than a little blue stuffed creature who looks super grossed out?
Some of the Fugglers look like they're straight out of Coraline, while others look like characters from Where the Wild Things Are — and the versatility is amazing.
Fuggler Funny Ugly Monster 12" Lil' Demon Deluxe Plush Creature with Teeth - Blue
$24.99
This slightly-creepy ragdoll looking guy is slightly more expensive than the rest, but he honestly looks like he's worth a splurge. Just look at those button eyes--they're so soulful, how can you resist them?
Whatever mood you're in, your Fuggler will be able to comfort and kind-of-scare you. Never let anyone tell you that you've outgrown the ability to have a stuffed toy. Whether you're nine or 92, you deserve that bit of joy that you get from unwrapping a toy. The holidays aren't here yet, but it's never too early to treat yourself.