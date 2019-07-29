National Lipstick Day is today and it seriously has its perks. While it’s totally understandable that you only celebrate (or recognize for that matter) holidays that get you a day off from work, Target’s National Lipstick Day Sale is offering 25% off right now. And the best part is that shoppers can get the discount off of any lipstick of their choice.

National *insert trend here* Days usually make for a great hashtag on your social channels, but brands like Target are actually here for the holidays with nifty sales like this one. Not saying that the sale is practically giving out free makeup, but you can, however, find great deals on over 200 lip-loving brands for prices as low as $3. And because Target already offers so many affordable makeup options, the sale will save you some more dough.

In case you’re in need of a reminder of all of the options available at Target, brands like The Lip Bar, NYX Professional Makeup, e.l.f., W3ll People, Covergirl, and more are lining up with shaved prices on their lipsticks. Whether you’re someone who enjoys bright neon hues to fit the summer theme or more neutral wearable lip shades, all are welcome at Target. However, this is a one-day event (the sale ends at 11:59 PM tonight), and products selling out fast. You can automatically get the discount in store or use the code LIPSTICKDAY online during checkout.

Get yours while you can and take a peek at some of the best picks to dive into (lips) first.

Lottie London Slay All Day Lip Kit Fleek

Cop one of Lottie London's cute lip kits. Each lip kit includes a liner and one liquid lipstick for a plumped look under any lip contouring underneath.

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro Matte Les Chocolat Lipstick

Shoppers can also nab matte finishes like this affordable L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro Matte Les Chocolat Lipstick that'll cost $5 after the discount. The liquid lipstick lasts for up to 16 hours with an intense color payoff in one swipe.

e.l.f. Day to Night Lipstick Duo

From touch-ups during the work day to walks to the bar bathroom for reapplication, e.l.f's Day to Night Lipstick Duo is a steal for $3 with a duo lipstick at both ends when living a 24-hour lifestyle.

NYX Professional Makeup Long Lasting Matte Lipstick

As one of NYX's more popular products, makeup lovers can get the Long Lasting Matte Lipstick in this color Minx, Natural, Honeymoon, Siren, Gold Digger, and more. These babies cost as low as $3 after the discount, so go nuts.

Pixi MatteLast Liquid Lipstick

Pixi's MatteLast Liquid Lipsticks are usually $14 at Target, but the brands berry nude shades are on sale today for $10 with the code at checkout. There's nothing like a high quality product with a cost-effective price tag.

The Lip Bar Matte Liquid Lipstick

A pop of bold color is the mood of the summer, so snag one of The Lip bar's colorful Matte Liquid Lipstick in shades like this one in Crown Me, Haute Mess (a hot pink shade), Prom Queen (a bubblegum pink), or Boy Trouble (a rich red).

Sales like these come a dime a dozen, and thankfully brands like Target make it easy to find already inexpensive lippies where everyone can find their perfect lip shade.