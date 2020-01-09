Most people can't walk into a Target and buy just one thing, and the retailer is about to make that an even more Herculean effort. Target's new activewear brand, All In Motion, launches online Jan. 17 and in stores on Jan. 24 — and not only does the line feature plus sizing, but you'll also see them in stores on size-inclusive mannequins.

The retailer used data, including feedback from 15,000 shoppers, to create its sustainable and inclusive line. Highlights include qualities typically found in pricier activewear, like moisture-wicking fabrics, SPF protection, odor control, and water-resistant materials. The key difference? The pricing: Items in the collection don't exceed $69.99, and most of them cost less than $40.

Although Target has another in-house brand, JoyLab, the All In Motion collection offers a range of sizing options beginning at XS and going up to 4X.

Courtesy of Target

With the launch, the retailer is also continuing its commitment to inclusive marketing. The line's campaign images will not be retouched, and you'll see a variety of body types — both straight and plus size — wearing the brand when you shop online. And if you decide to buy in-store, you'll find mannequins in sizes 4, 10, and 16 wearing the pieces.

Courtesy of Target

"After listening to and sweating alongside more than 15,000 men, women and kids across the country, one thing became abundantly clear to us: guests are seeking quality activewear and sporting goods that they trust will perform — at an affordable price," Target senior vice president and general merchandise manager Jill Sando said in a statement. "With a size-inclusive assortment that incorporates quality, durable fabrics and sustainably sourced materials, we are ringing in the New Year with a new collection that celebrates the joy of movement."

Courtesy of Target

If you've been on the hunt for affordable activewear that's also size-inclusive, head to Target's website on Jan. 17 to start shopping All In Motion.