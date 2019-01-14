If there’s ever been a universal place to buy a swimsuit, it’s Target. The iconic retailer with their red and white color scheme doesn’t just have adorably designed pieces, but they’re also affordable. Now, Target’s new Kona Sol swimwear line (offers sizes XS-26W) is joining their existing line-up of swimsuits, and not only is it super cute, but it’s also size inclusive and affordable. Basically, Kona Sol just made shopping Target’s swimsuits even better.

Target's addition of Kona Sol means that there are even more swimwear options available to women both in-stores and online. Finding an affordable swimsuit in a variety of sizes isn't something that's typical found at affordable retailers, especially when it comes to plus sizing. Kona Sol is adding another option to the already stellar line-up at the big box retailer.

According to Target, Kona Sol will feature swimwear from sizes XS-XXL and select styles in sizes 14W-26W. Not too shabby, right? Plus, the price is totally right as well. The costs start at just $17.99 and only go up to $39.99. Basically, you'll be able to shop a size inclusive brand for under $40. While winter may still be rearing it's ugly head, there's a bit of sunshine peeking through now thanks to Target and Kona Sol.

Courtesy of Target

Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer Mark Tritton explains the incorporation of Kona Sol into the retailer's offerings stating, "We know the search for the perfect swimsuit can be daunting. Our goal is to make shopping for swimwear fun, easy and inspiring. We created Kona Sol to complement our already incredible assortment of on-trend swimwear, giving women a full range of size and style options, all at an incredible value."

Courtesy of Target

Of course, with a new brand addition to the Target swim line comes a new campaign, and in the past year, the retailer has made some major headlines thanks to their commitment to not photoshopping their models. In 2017, Target teamed up with four different women of varying sizes to showcase their new swimwear line. The difference in this campaign, though, was that there would be no photoshopping or filters. Since the campaign debuted in 2017, Target has kept that commitment in their swimwear campaigns, including the new ones with Kona Sol.

Courtesy of Target

Target explains that their mission since that 2017 campaign has been to help women feel confident when shopping for swimwear regardless of size. The retailer says, "Target is committed to advancing the conversation around body positivity and inclusivity by featuring a diverse group of women of all shapes and sizes, demonstrating how empowering it is to find that perfect swimsuit." That's exactly what they've done with by incorporating another size inclusive brand in Kona Sol.

If you want to shop Target's new Kona Sol swimwear, there's good news. The pieces are available right now on the retailer's website. From cover-ups to bikinis to one-piece suits, there's tons of options with Kona Sol, and with sizes from XS-26W, there's something for everyone at Target.