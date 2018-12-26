Anyone who can't eat dairy knows that finding a really good dairy-free ice cream has always been tough. Many of the options out there come in only a handful of flavors (usually kind of basic), and have a sort of weird taste to them. They can also sometimes be more expensive than a regular pint of ice cream, and might be hard to find outside of health food stores. In recent months, however, ice cream brands have really stepped up their game, and it's a lot easier to find these ice creams than before. And now Target is making your life even easier by getting in on the game. Target's brand, Archer Farms, is selling non-dairy ice cream in Target stores, and one look at the flavor offerings will convince you that these are something you need to try whether you live a lactose-free lifestyle or not.

These frozen desserts came out recently, introducing seven new flavors in a line. The flavors are made with almondmilk, and each of them features some kind of combo that is either a tried-and-true favorite or an unexpected but welcome twist. Each pint goes for $3.59 and can be found in stores nationwide, which makes them super accessible and affordable.

Oh, and they sound really, really delicious. I'll take you through them, but just a warning: this is going to make you seriously crave ice cream.

1 Cashew Caramel Target This one is made of a cashew flavored "ice cream" mixed with cashew pieces and a rich caramel swirl, making it the perfect mix of salty and sweet.

2 Vanilla Cake and Cookie Dough Target This is pretty much exactly what it sounds like: a vanilla cake batter flavored base mixed with pieces of cookie dough, cake, and a delicious fudge swirl.

3 Caramel Brownie Target It doesn't get much better than caramel and brownies mixed together. This almondmilk ice cream is made of a vanilla base with brownies and a caramel swirl.

4 Strawberry and Fudge Target This one, made of strawberry ice cream with chunks of strawberry and a fudge swirl, is like eating frozen strawberries dipped in chocolate.

5 Vanilla Bean Target It might not be exciting, but vanilla bean is always a classic, especially when it's done right.

6 Peanut Butter and Chocolate Target Few things go together as well as peanut butter and chocolate in ice cream form. This almondmilk ice cream is peanut butter-flavored, with an added peanut butter swirl and pieces of chocolatey peanut butter truffles.