Now that the in-store holiday shopping has come to a brief halt, the anti-crowd shoppers can get down with gifting on days like Cyber Monday. It's also the day Black Friday shoppers realize in hindsight that deals like Sephora's 50% off Tarte eyeshadow palettes for Cyber Monday are up for steals after splurging throughout the weekend.

This is a rare moment since Cyber Monday is once a year, so you'll be waiting another 365 days for something even remotely similar. To get entire full-sized palettes for half its everyday price means you should snatch one up for you and a friend. Nowadays, it's like the holidays is a setup for you to get your favorite brands on stupid good sale. Not that anyone's complaining, really.

For today only, among a plethora of other sweet deals, Sephora is offering the deal only on select Tarte eyeshadow palettes. As corny as it sounds, the holidays came early this year.

In addition to some other cool products brought to you by Tarte, Sephora's Cyber Monday sale is a limited time offer that includes your favorite little Tartlette palettes. It's kind of perfect since most of them have a selection of cool toned shades that'll match flawlessly with the cold fall blues.

Tartelette™ In Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette

Tartelette™ In Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette $19.50 Sephora This fan favorite is one that features 12 universal shades of both mattes and microshimmers. The palette is structured in rows of three for beauty gurus to formulate a variation of looks per row. This palette comes included with the shades Charmer, an off white color, Jetsetter, a warm taupe, Rocker, a shimmering taupe, Smokeshow a blackish brown, Flower Child the signature peachy nude, Smarty Pants a tan shade, Firecracker, a bronzey copper, Activist a dark brown, Funny Girl, the champagne shade, Sweetheart a simple peach, Rebel, a chestnut brown, and Leader described as aubergine. The palette also comes with a tartlette guide to style each look. Buy at Sephora

Tartelette™ Amazonian Clay Matte Eyeshadow Palette

Tartelette™ Amazonian Clay Matte Eyeshadow Palette $19.50 Sephora The Amazonian Clay Matte Eyeshadow Palette features both warm and cool tone shades to fit the needs of both your alter egos. The palette features all matte shades for more wearable everyday looks. Each clay-infused shadow shade makes the colors blendable and buildable for an intense color payoff. It features the shades Free Spirit a cream color, Force Of Nature a nude, Dreamer the warm brown, Multi-Tasker a chocolatey shade, Caregiver a pale pink, Natural Beauty a mauve color, Best Friend describes as a mulberry shade , Bombshell, a dark plum, Super Mom in ivory, Wanderer, a light brown, Power Player a taupe shade, Fashionista a matte black. Buy at Sephora

Tartelette™ Toasted Eyeshadow Palette

Tartelette™ Toasted Eyeshadow Palette $19.50 Sephora Getting this warm and toasty eyeshadow palette for under $20 is what makeup dreams are made of. This Toasted eyeshadow palette from Tarte includes some of the most wearable shades. These universal shades come in both rich and warm tones of mattes and shimmers alike. The same clay powder formula is included for the same intense color transfer. It includes the shades S'more, a pinky beige, Sunrise, a golden beige, Sunset, a bronzey shade, Crackle, a brown shade with gold flecks, Cashmerea a pale peach, Warmth, described as a terracotta shade, Flame, a metallic rust, Cozy, a brick shade, Candle a champagne color, Latte, a tan, Simmer, a copper, and Fireside, a deep plum. Buy at Sephora

If you're not one for big bold colors for the upcoming festivities, one of these palettes just might tickle your fancy. Especially for half price.