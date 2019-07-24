Summer sales are always a neat treat to hold beauty lovers over until the holiday season hits. Before winter comes with its massive deals and sales, makeup geeks are being treated to Tarte’s Cyber Summer Sale that’s happening with up to 70% — including its fan favorite Shape Tape foundation. Plus, there’s another discount code for another 20% off. This is the definition of Christmas in July.

By everyone’s pleasant surprise, Tarte is currently offering up a sale that’s almost too good to pass up on. While the temperature is hot, Tarte is making the season even hotter after the brand announced the news of the sale on its Instagram page. Tarte even makes your life easier having also shared the code CYBER so you can get an extra 20% off for even more dough shaved off. Sales like these rarely come around, so fans should stock up on the essentials.

All of your makeup needs are met in this massive deal where shoppers can snag everything from the Shape Tape foundation and concealer to eyeliners, eyeshadow palettes, and even makeup brushes. The sale will be going on all day long July 24, so get your picks for a steal.

Here are some of the best ones to get you started.

Tarte Shape Tape Matte Foundation

Those who enjoyed the first drop of Shape Tape Foundation can get the matte finish on sale for under $30. But for those who enjoy a dewier look, you can also shop the Shape Tape hydrating foundation for the same price.

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer & Mini Sponge Set

A free sponge to blend out the fan-favorite Shape Tape Concealer is a must-have, and it comes as a set for this Tarte's Cyber Summer Sale for only $25.

Tarte Let's Flamingle Brush Set

Bring your makeup routine to the tropics with the Flamingle Brush set inspired by flamingos and pineapples. All the brushes are vegan and cruelty-free, and will set you back $25.

Tarte Look Sharp Precision Eyeliner Trio Vol II

For every one of your makeup moods, Tarte is offering its Look Sharp Precision Eyeliner Trio for half off its original price tag. The set contains a black, bronze, and plum shades, so feel free to mix and match them up in a wild cat-eye.

Tarte Limited-edition Wide Awake Eye Set

As for one of the few skin care products Tarte has to offer in this massive sale, you can pick up this Wide Awake Set that includes a pair of undereye patches, Tarte's deluxe maracuja C-brighter ™ eye treatment, and its deluxe lights, camera, lashes ™ 4-in-1 mascara to get you primped and plump at the crack of dawn.

Tarte Limited-edition Maneater Makeover Lash & Lip Set

Wispy is the way of the lash world and these Tarte lashes in maneater are all about the wisp. In addition to some dope falsies, the set also includes a black lash adhesive, a travel-size Maneater Mascara, and one of Tarte's Glossy Lip Paints.

You never know when a sale from Tarte is going to pop up, but in the days before payday, a sale like this is welcome with open arms.