Tarte's Friends & Family Sale 2018 Includes 25% Off Almost Every Single Item
There's nothing like a sale to make your makeup shopping ban fly out the window. Tarte's Friends & Family Sale offers 25 percent off almost everything on the website. That includes those infamous mermaid brushes, Shape Tape Foundation, and tons of different palettes. Thankfully, everyone can get in on the deal for a limited time, because the beauty community is all one big family after all.
Typically, Friends & Family sales are exclusive unless you know someone from the brand. Well, not Tarte. The makeup company is making it easy for everyone to get involved on 25 percent off. All you have to do to get the discount is enter the code BESTIES at checkout. Oh, and if you're logged in as a member, you'll even get an extra 10 percent off.
Tarte's Friends & Family Sale is happening from July 29 to Aug. 3.
Almost every single product on the brand's website is up for grabs too. Unfortunately, Shape Tape Concealer was only on sale the first day of the event. But there are plenty of other incredible items to grab for the event.
There are mini sets that are perfect for testing new products, accessories like makeup bags and glitter, and even the infamous Shape Tape Foundation. This sale is the great for stocking up on all the makeup you've been eyeing in all summer long.
Although there are tons of different products up for grabs, there is one that is a tad bit better than all the rest. Tarte's palettes are some of the best bang for your buck products available during the sale. Eyeshadows, color correctors, and blush sets that would typically run into the $40-range are now under $30. Get your wallet ready, because you're in for one seriously great sale.
1. Love, Trust & Fairy Dust Palette
Even limited-edition products are a part of the sale. If you've been waiting on the perfect time to buy the eye and cheek palette, this is it. With the 25 percent off, the price of this palette comes to $29.25. That's likely the lowest it'll get before it's gone for good.
2. Foiled Rainforest Of The Sea Palette
This palette is a glitter lover's best friend. The gorgeous stone-covered palette is under $30 with the sale, and the price drops even lower if you factor in the extra 10 percent.
3. Tartelette Flirt Palette
Or maybe you're looking to go mini with your purchase. This palette might only be six shades, but it packs a serious punch. Oh, and bonus points that you'll be able to snag it for just $28.
4. Happy Girls Shine Brighter Palette
This palette goes above and beyond by giving you everything you need for a full-face look. There's shadows that go on the lid and work as liner, as well as blush shades as well. All of that for only $25.
5. Tarteist PRO Palette
The bigger the palette, the bigger the savings. This bestselling palette is just $36 during the sale. That is a whole lot of shadows for less.
This deal will only be around for a limited time, so get to shopping.