There's nothing like a sale to make your makeup shopping ban fly out the window. Tarte's Friends & Family Sale offers 25 percent off almost everything on the website. That includes those infamous mermaid brushes, Shape Tape Foundation, and tons of different palettes. Thankfully, everyone can get in on the deal for a limited time, because the beauty community is all one big family after all.

Typically, Friends & Family sales are exclusive unless you know someone from the brand. Well, not Tarte. The makeup company is making it easy for everyone to get involved on 25 percent off. All you have to do to get the discount is enter the code BESTIES at checkout. Oh, and if you're logged in as a member, you'll even get an extra 10 percent off.

Tarte's Friends & Family Sale is happening from July 29 to Aug. 3.

Almost every single product on the brand's website is up for grabs too. Unfortunately, Shape Tape Concealer was only on sale the first day of the event. But there are plenty of other incredible items to grab for the event.

There are mini sets that are perfect for testing new products, accessories like makeup bags and glitter, and even the infamous Shape Tape Foundation. This sale is the great for stocking up on all the makeup you've been eyeing in all summer long.

Although there are tons of different products up for grabs, there is one that is a tad bit better than all the rest. Tarte's palettes are some of the best bang for your buck products available during the sale. Eyeshadows, color correctors, and blush sets that would typically run into the $40-range are now under $30. Get your wallet ready, because you're in for one seriously great sale.

1. Love, Trust & Fairy Dust Palette

2. Foiled Rainforest Of The Sea Palette

3. Tartelette Flirt Palette

Tarte tartelette™ flirt eyeshadow palette $23 Tarte Or maybe you're looking to go mini with your purchase. This palette might only be six shades, but it packs a serious punch. Oh, and bonus points that you'll be able to snag it for just $28. Buy Now

4. Happy Girls Shine Brighter Palette

5. Tarteist PRO Palette

This deal will only be around for a limited time, so get to shopping.