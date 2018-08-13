Some items come into your makeup bag and become instant classics. Unfortunately, not everyone gets a chance to try them out. To help with that, Tarte expanded its Shape Tape Concealer to include 30 shades. It's a big move for the company — but people think that there are still some problems with the product's shade range.

Bustle reached out to Tarte Cosmetics for comment.

Tarte started out its Shape Tape Concealer line with 20 shades. It took the brand a while, but it has finally added ten more to the website. The new shades are available right now exclusively on the Ulta website.

According to the shades on the Tarte and Ulta website, the majority of the shades added are for light skin tones. The brand added a new lightest shade and filled in the spectrum with four others. Three of the new colors are in the medium toned-spectrum and just two were added to the already small dark section. To put it simply, there still appears to be more colors for light skin tones than for medium and dark.

As of Aug. 13, you are not able to get the new shades on the Tarte website. If you're looking for one of the ten new shades, you can find them on the Ulta website for $27 each. That's $3 higher than its original starting point of $24.

While adding to the Shape Tape Concealer line at all is a great thing, fans think that the brand still has a while to go to be able to call itself inclusive. The line now has new lightest shade, 8B, but it did not get any darker. Instead, Tarte simply added two new undertones to dark shades that the brand already offered.

Customer comments on the Tarte announcement by TrendMood, a popular makeup blog, make it clear that they're not blown away the new shades. People are commenting things like, "this shade range is still bad" and quite literally commenting shades that the brand still needs in the collection.

It's worth noting that there are a select few who are extremely excited to see that their undertones were added to the line of Shape Tape Concealers.

Tarte is not the first brand to expand the shade range of its most coveted product. Plenty of brands have felt the pressure to expand, after Rihanna's Fenty Beauty wowed everyone and offered 40 foundation shades right off the bat. People are more aware than ever of brand's with limited shade ranges, and that includes Tarte's Shape Tape Foundation.

"Rhianna shook the entire beauty industry. I wonder how dry the other lines sales were," Instagram user @totally_tanisha_ says on the TrendMood post. "Cool thing is we stood up TOGETHER to celebrate inclusivity."

This shade expansion was only for the Shape Tape Concealer. The Shape Tape Foundation did not get any additional shades, and currently offers 18 shades for each formula.

Again, it's incredible to see brands stepping up and expanding shade ranges. When it comes to makeup, it's the more the merrier. But fans won't settle unless every single person is being represented by shade ranges. Inclusivity is the future of makeup, and it is here.