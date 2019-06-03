Tarte's Shape Tape Contour Concealer is iconic. The brand sells one every 12 seconds, and this fan favorite product has racked up over 50,000 customer reviews online. Tarte previously expanded the collection with Face Tape foundation, and has now added Shape Tape Stay Spray to the range. It might not be the update you were expecting, but you'll be reaching for it all summer long.

Stay Spray is currently on sale for $25 via the Tarte website. Stay Spray is designed to outlast all of your summer activities. It'll prevent makeup from migrating or melting during BBQs, beachside parties, outdoor concerts, or any other fun you engage in during the brutally hot and humid months.

Tarte even created a special micro mister that ensures even and controlled application every time you spritz Stay Spray. Because there's really nothing worse than doing your makeup and accidentally ruining it with an overpowering blast of setting spray.

Stay Spray is also sweat-proof, waterproof, and transfer-proof. The vegan formula is infused with both cucumber and aloe extracts. In addition to moisturizing skin, it smells delicious and fresh. Plus, it doesn't leave that annoying or sticky residue.

Courtesy of Tarte

If you are slightly concerned that Stay Spray might alter the finish of your makeup, don't be. The brand assured fans that it won't change how your makeup performs.

The product isn't simply meant for setting your most glamorous looks. It's an excellent option for those days when you want to rock a "no makeup" makeup look, too. You can use it as an early morning mist that will wake up your skin and add some extra hydration. It's also perfect as a mid-day pick-me-up.

Lastly, Stay Spray also intensifies other products, such as highlighter and eyeshadow.

Shape Tape Stay Spray already feels like a hit, since the brand noted it received more DMs about this product than other recent launches. If you've been on the fence about whether or not setting sprays are actually effective, the tissue test video above is pretty convincing. Stay Spray might convince you to make it the finishing touch to your daily regimen.