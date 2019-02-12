If you've been scrolling through your Facebook feed or Instagram explore page for at least five minutes, chances are that you've seen a Tasty recipe video or two. The BuzzFeed video series on comfort food has gained global notability and rose to prominence as the largest social food network in the world — and it's not hard to see why. Tasty videos are always quick, colorful, and simple, having fans both craving the food being made and being able to easily make the dishes themselves. Now, the BuzzFeed-owned series is branching out: Tasty released its first limited edition ice cream line.

Tasty's all new frozen treat range will start hitting shelves this month, so keep your eyes peeled next time you head to the grocery store. The line includes four creative flavors and a fun, vibrant bright-blue packaging that'll be hard to miss — and you won't want to. Once the initial, limited edition products sell out of stores, they'll be gone for good. In this way, Tasty Ice Cream is already making history: it's the only ice cream brand to offer exclusively limited edition flavors that will come and go before your eyes. Get your hands on a pint quick, people.

Let's dig into the flavors. Tasty's Vanilla Galaxy Twist features decadent blue frosting swirls surrounding classic vanilla ice cream with caramel flavored stars and rainbow sprinkles. Next up, the Peanut Butter S'mores Smash pint includes a peanut butter-marshmallow ice cream sprinkled with peanut butter cups, graham cracker bits, mini marshmallows, and a sweet fudge swirl.

If you go for the Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Crunch flavor, you'll get to enjoy a rich chocolate ice cream packed with savory pretzel bites and topped off with a salted caramel swirl. Last but certainly not least, a glorious combo of white chocolate flavored ice cream, fresh raspberry bits and chunks of cake can fe found in Tasty's White Chocolate Raspberry Lava Cake flavor. I'm craving each one a little bit more than the last.

"Tasty's accessible lens on cooking and food has changed the way people are eating all across the world. We're excited to bring Tasty's bold and fun takes on recipes we know people love to ice cream," explained Tasty's General Manager of Commerce Talia Halperin. "Our exclusively limited-edition ice cream gives us the chance to do what we do best — continue innovating in the kitchen and sharing our tastiest creations with consumers," she goes on. The most striking thing about Tasty's brand new ice cream flavors are how creative they are — you won't see any standard vanilla or chocolate ice cream in one of their lines any time soon.

BuzzFeed's Tasty teamed up with Nestlé to bring their ice cream line to life. Nestlé is a veteran in making high-quality, tried and true sweet treats and Tasty is known for their delicious and out-of-the-box ideas--it seems like a perfect match to me. You can find Tasty's all new flavors in stores for a retail price of roughly $5, and be on the look out for even more flavors in the future.