Tatcha groupies, now is your chance to try a mysterious new Tatcha product before the rest of the beauty masses do. Sephora is giving away unreleased Tatcha products as an exclusive promo during the days leading up to a brand new Tatcha beauty launch.

This new mystery product goes on sale on Saturday, May 18. But before it drops on shelves, the beauty brand wants to let Sephora customers test-drive it before any other beauty lover.

For any purchase of $35 or above on Sephora.com, Beauty Insider members have the option to receive a deluxe mystery sample of this newly dropping product. It's a gift with purchase item, and all you have to do is use the code TATCHA at checkout to receive it. The promo can be used both on Sephora.com and TATCHA.com. The giveaway begins at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET on May 15 on both sites, and will run until both sites run out of supplies.

This is an interesting beauty giveaway because it's not just a blind date with a new beauty product. It is also the first time ever that Sephora has gone so above and beyond to support a brand's new launch. This only makes the secret product all the more exciting.

You won't have to wait long to hear what Tatcha is whipping up. The reveal of the new product will happen on May 17 at 11 a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. ET. Follow both Tatcha's and Sephora's social media pages to not miss the big news.

The undisclosed product will also go on sale at midnight on May 18, at both Sephora.com and Tatcha.com. It will be available in-store at Sephora on June 6.

In order to get its fans wondering what is coming soon, Tatcha has been dropping small teasers on its Instagram account. On May 15, the brand took a close up shot of three skinny white bottles. "Something NEW is coming from Tatcha!" the caption reads. "Let’s play a game: two of the following are true hints about our upcoming launch, but the other is false. Can you guess which is fake?"

The three statements are: "This treasure’s key ingredient can be used to make pottery. This treasure has a sister moisturizer we know you love. You use this treasure in the shower."

Sephora also has a landing page for the mystery product. The item is labeled "Mystery Treasure" and will retail for $48.

"You asked, and Tatcha heard you — they’re about to launch something new, and it’s something you’ve been begging for!" Sephora shared. "This mystery will soon be revealed, but until then… Any guesses?"

Quick, think of what your Tatcha collection has been missing and it might just be that. Sephora also gave more hints in its "Who Will Love This?" section.

Some clues are: People who have combination to oily skin, beauty lovers seeking balanced skin, fans of the Water Cream, blotting paper addicts, and anybody in search of a fresh complexion.

If you love being ahead of the curve when it comes to your beauty drops, nab this mystery product in Sephora today.