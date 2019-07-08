When you're planning a wedding, there's a good chance you're going to look up information about how exactly to do that. But one area brides and grooms might not have thought they needed advice on is social media. Well, whether you thought you needed it or not, a British magazine is here to help. As reported by Insider, Tatler released a list of social media rules for brides that cover everything from the engagement to the honeymoon, all in the hopes of stopping people from overusing the hashtag #ISayYes.

And from posting "wedding spam." And from sharing their pre-wedding workouts. And from using their personal wedding hashtag before anyone else does.

Point is, there are a lot of rules and while they seem meant to make the bride seem classy and refined, a lot of the focus is on brides not annoying their social media followers with too many pics. And that's pretty silly. There's a difference between thinking that someone posts a lot — and even being momentarily annoyed at it — and actually expecting the person to change and do something about it. Of course they shouldn't! It's their social media and it's just pictures.

Anyway, the article is still pretty entertaining, and other than the multiple mentions of hashtags, it reads like it's a 1950s self-help article. Also, some of the rules might actually be helpful in that they could get people planning weddings thinking about things they hadn't considered. Here's a look at some of the tips.

Don't Post A Close-Up Photo Of Your Engagement Ring

Tatler is against sharing one close-up photo of your engagement ring to announce you are affianced. "It looks too smug and braggy and most importantly, will leave followers wondering who you got engaged to," the article explains. Take from that what you will, but if you are so mysterious that your followers don't know who you're engaged to, I would like to know more about your lifestyle.

Don't Use #ISaidYes

Tatler comes at this one from a practical standpoint: If you're posting about your engagement clearly you said "yes." Sure, but it's so easy to argue, Just let them post the cheesy hashtag! It's not hurting anyone!

Don't Share Too Much From Your Bachelorette Party

At a bachelorette party, brides and their friends might all be sharing similar content and it's too much!!! Tatler suggests attendees just share the pictures and videos amongst themselves.

Don't Post Your Wedding Hashtag First

"If you’ve chosen a wedding hashtag, don’t be the first one to post it — this is a task for one of your bridesmaids," explains Tatler. But it seems like it would be harder for people to find the wedding hashtag if it was posted by a bridesmaid than by the person whose wedding they are attending, right?

Make Your Wedding Social Media Wishes Clear

The "rule" that makes the most sense is the one that doesn't start with "don't." This one is about making it clear whether you are fine with people taking photos on their phones during the ceremony and/or posting photos of the wedding on the same day. Tatler suggests having your officiant make an announcement about your wishes because "there is nothing worse than a bride walking towards a sea of screens." Not a bad idea!

Don't Share More Than Five Wedding Pictures

"It’s all very tempting to look back on your big day and want to relive it, especially since it will fly by but we beg you not to share new pictures every week for a year, particularly when the professional snaps come back," the article reads. "We suggest posting no more than a selection of your five best on Instagram, even when you reach a new #NineWeekAnniversary!" According to the publication, sharing more than five pics is "wedding spam."

There are more rules in addition to these in Tatler's article. As with any list of etiquette rules, they're going to work for some people, be food for thought for others, and be absolutely hated by the rest. Overall, though, it's easy to argue against any of these rules because of the simple fact that people should do whatever the heck they want on social media. If you want to post 200 pictures of your wedding on Instagram, do it. Will some people roll their eyes? Probably, but it's up to you to decide if that matters. And if it does, hey, maybe the Tatler list is for you.