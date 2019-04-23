When it comes to spring, color is king. The lavender lipstick hues come out, rainbow colored wardrobes take over shop windows, and people book appointments to lighten their hair. One pop star took this idea a step further, where Taylor Swift got pink dip-dyed hair. The artist is known for her blonde locks, and has experimented with varying shades throughout her career. From golden blonde to platinum, Swift went through the spectrum. But this year she's experimenting with bolder styles, debuting hot pink tips ready for the summer season.

Swift stepped out rocking the hot pink hair on April 22, when she was spotted by paparazzi walking around New York City. Her shoulder-length hair was down, letting fans see the full extent of the pink tips. The artist accented the pink hair with an overall pink outfit, wearing a pastel pink crop top sweater, pink floral shorts, and pink lipstick.

Fans who follow Swift on Instagram might have also noticed the dip-dyed hair over the holiday weekend. Swift posted videos of her Easter celebration on Instagram Story, where her pink-tinged pony was easy to spot. In the Story, Swift was sitting around a table with her family. Swift and her brother, Austin Swift, faced off in an egg-breaking contest right before the family went to go watch Game of Thrones. The Story was captioned “Pre-Game of Thrones Easter Egg Battles" with the series' intro music playing in the background.

In the clip, Swift is wearing a pink floral dress, and her blonde hair is swept up into a ponytail. If you look closely, you can see the pink dip-dyed ends.

While Swift's hair is definitely spring-ready, she has actually had the pink-tinged style for about a month now. Swift first debuted the look on March 15 at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she won the Tour of the Year award for her Reputation Stadium Tour.

During the event, Swift walked the red carpet in a technicolor sequined romper and butterfly-accented heels. She cinched the whimsical outfit together by adding some hot pink highlights to her messy ponytail. But since her hair was swept up and back, and most of the red carpet photos focused on her colorful outfit, the pink highlights were easy to miss.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fans believe that the pink dip-dyed hair isn't just a beauty experiment, but a hint towards new upcoming music. Right after the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Swift began to post cryptic photos onto her Instagram. The photos had a simple caption of "4.26." Most of these photos were pink in theme, along with teal accents.

From a closeup of a pink rhinestone heart to a photo of a pink tulle skirt to a shot of pink sequins, the color dominates Swift's Instagram account. Couple that with the fact that Swift changed her Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook avatar photos to a pastel pink and blue sky, fans are convinced that the artist is dropping a new single on April 26.

Whether Swift's new hair is meant to promote new music or not, she still looks amazing with the playful pink highlights. It almost makes you want to follow suite.