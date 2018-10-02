If you needed another reason to look forward to the American Music Awards, here's one straight from the Reputation singer herself. On Tuesday, Taylor Swift announced she's opening the 2018 AMAs in the most adorable video, and yes, her cat Meredith was involved. And even better than that? The song she's performing has the perfect amounts of sass and energy to kick off the show right.

In the video, which Swift shared on Instagram, she's sitting on a couch, surrounded by cat pillows that look like her furry friends and the real Meredith beside her. It looks like she filmed the video straight from her tour, which stops in Arlington, Texas, this Friday, because clearly, she had to get this news to her fans ASAP.

"Good morning, America. It's Taylor," she says to the camera in the video. "I just wanted to say, um — I'm going to be opening up the American Music Awards with a performance."

At that point, Swift was interrupted by Meredith, who promptly turned around and left after hearing the news.

"Don't be too excited about it, my god," she said to Meredith as she left.

Fortunately, Swift's fans will be way more pumped than Meredith was about her AMA gig — especially since, in the caption of the video, Swift shared that she'll be performing "I Did Something Bad."

