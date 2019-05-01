The red carpet is just getting underway but it's safe to say that Taylor Swift's 2019 Billboard Music Awards outfit is exquisite — but I wouldn't expect anything less from the woman who's won the most BBMAs in history.

At tonight's show, Swift opted to wear a short, high-neck lavender dress, with tons of frills and ruffles from the Raisa & Vanessa spring/summer 2019 collection, which she shared with fans via Instagram just before hitting the red carpet. She paired the look with some chic silver, strappy pumps to give her ensemble a pop of shimmer. For hair, the singers locks were styled into a simple up-do, with her straight signature banging framing her face. As for accessories, Swift kept things simple with some stud earrings and a few statement rings. It's clear she wanted the dress to do all the talking tonight.

Swift will likely make an outfit change before she takes the stage with fellow singer Brendon Urie tonight. The pair are set to perform the duo's new hit song "ME!" which fans have been raving about since it dropped on April 26. But her epic performance isn't the only thing Swift fans will have to look forward to during the show.

This year, the 29-year-old musician is up for two coveted awards: Top Female Artist and Top Touring Artist. Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Halsey, and Ella Mai, as well as Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake are up for these awards as well, respectively. But as previously mentioned, Swift has already taken home a whopping 23 BBMAs, so if she scores big tonight, that would bring her overall total to 25.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2018 show, Swift left audiences shook when she rocked a blush Atelier Versace gown, complete with silver and pink feather-like accents. She paired the look with chunky, rose gold shoes by Casadei, while keeping her accessories simple — yet still sparkly — rocking earrings by Hueb, and rings by Fernando Jorge, Sara Weinstock Jewelry, and Maxior, all according to ET Online.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift was nominated for five awards that year, including: Top Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album, as well as Top Selling Album and Top Female Artist, both of the latter she won. During her speech for Top Female Artist, the singer shared a heartfelt speech, dedicating her award to other women musicians.

"I want to thank all the female artists who paved the way for us to get to do what we do the way we get to do it," Swift declared. "All the new female artists who are killing it out there right now, we’re so inspired by you. And I don’t know, shout-out to the future female artists who just picked up a guitar or learned how to play the piano. And to the fans who care about the music that we make: Thank you so much."

No word yet if Swift will be making an outfit change to make a speech if she wins tonight, but I'll definitely be keeping my eyes peeled!