It's time to start marking those 2020 calendars because the dates for Taylor Swift's Lover Festival tour have just been announced and will prove to be unlike any other concert or performance fans have ever experienced from the artist before. Instead of huge arenas, each concert will take place in outdoor settings, which Swift feels is in keeping with the tone of her new album — a vibe that she wants her fans to be able to experience along with her.

"For me, the Lover album is open fields and sunsets and SUMMER," Swift wrote on Instagram, while announcing the list of tour dates on Tuesday, Sept. 17. "I want to celebrate the album and perform it live with you in a way that feels authentic to the music. I want to go to some places I haven’t been, and play festivals for the first time in ages...and where we didn’t have festivals, we made some."

The tour will kick off in June 2020 and take place throughout Europe and South America before heading to the United States for what has been titled Lover Fest West (a two-date run located at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles) and Lover Fest East (a two-date run at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts). As per the press release obtained by Bustle, the Lover Fest West location will make Swift the first woman in history to open an NFL Stadium when she performs on July 25 and 26.

The press release went on to state that general tickets will go on sale starting on Oct. 14, though diehard fans can also register to become Verified Fans starting on Sept. 19, which will grant you pre-sale access.

Additional U.K. and international dates for the festivals are expected to be announced soon; however, the fully confirmed tour dates can be found below:

June 20 — Werchter Boutique (Werchter, Belgium)

June 24 — The Waldbühne (Berlin, Germany)

June 26 — Oslo Sommertid (Oslo, Norway)

July 1 — Roskilde Festival (Roskilde, Denmark)

July 3 — Open'er Festival (Gdynia, Poland)

July 5 — Festival de Nîmes (Nîmes, France)

July 9 — NOS Alive (Oeiras, Portugal)

July 18 — Allianz Parque (Sao Paulo, Brazil)

July 25 — SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, California)

July 26 — SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles, California)

July 31 — Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts)

August 1 — Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts)

At this time, the opening acts for the festival tour have not been announced, though it's only a matter of time before that information is released. The opening acts on Taylor Swift's Reputation tour included Camila Cabello and Charli XCX, so just consider that to be one more pending incentive as to why you'll want to purchase a festival ticket ASAP.

Swift's summer festival tour might be fans' only chance to see the singer perform Lover live. She hasn't announced any plans for a larger tour, and while that could all change in the future, now might be a good time for fans to start planning attending Swift's first "Lover Fest."