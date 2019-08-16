It's officially one week until Taylor Swift's Lover (the album) drops. To seemingly mark the occasion, Taylor Swift dropped the Lover tracklist on Twitter on Friday, Aug. 16, and it's filled with song titles that seem to reference her current boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn. Fans have already gotten a taste of Lover through Swift's first singles from the new album, "ME!" (featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco), "The Archer," and the latest one, "Lover," which was released early on Aug. 16. Now, Swifities officially know the titles of the new album's 18 songs — and can theorize about which ones might be about her beau.

A few of the song titles seem to be more obvious references about Alwyn than others. Alwyn is a native of London, England, and several of Swift's new Lover songs reference the UK city. Track number 11 "London Boy" could be very much about the British actor, as well as Track 9, "Cornelia Street" — there is real street with that name in Manhattan and it also happens to be where Swift once lived in Greenwich Village. Could the song potentially be about the times she and Alwyn spent in New York City together?

Track 6, "I Think He Knows," and Track 4, "The Man," seems to reference an unknown male figures who could very well be Alwyn, but listeners won't know for sure until the song and its lyrics are heard. The 8th track, "Paper Rings" has a mention of a certain marriage accessory that may further fuel rumors that she and Alwyn are engaged — Swift has yet to publicly address those rumors, but perhaps she clearly confirm any changes in her relationship status in the song.

Then, there are the songs on the Lover tracklist that seem to allude to Swift's past drama or heartbreak. The album's opening track, "I Forgot That You Existed," could potentially address an ex or a former rival. Track 2, "Cruel Summer" could be a cover of the Bananarama hit of the same name, or a brand new take on that happens to have the same title. Track 7, "Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince," and Track 10, "Death By A Thousand Cuts" also seem to be songs about drama in hindsight. "Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince" sounds like it could also be a politically-themed song, which is something Swift there would be more of on Lover.

The album's final track is "Soon You'll Get Better," featuring the Dixie Chicks. Swift has been dropping clues about a collaboration with the country trio since May. The singer is a longtime fan of the Dixie Chicks. When Natalie Maines was a special guest during the 1989 tour, Swift told her fans that the Maines and the Dixie Chicks inspired her from a very young age. "If not for this woman and her band, I would not have known that you can be quirky, and fun, and yourself, and outspoken, and brave and real," Swift said, according to Taste of Country. "When I was 9 years old and got her first CD, I wouldn't have dreamed the things that I dreamed, and I wouldn't be standing on this stage today."

And it seems like it'll all come full circle for Swift at the end of Lover.