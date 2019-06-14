In the span of one day, Taylor Swift announced her brand new album Lover and released the second single from it. Early on Friday, June 14, Taylor Swift's new song "You Need To Calm Down" dropped and it shows the singer is totally done with drama. The song's brightly colored lyric video also dropped on YouTube.

The song starts off with the lyrics addressing "somebody that I don't know," who is "taking shots" at Swift and even potentially subtweeting her ("But you say it in a tweet, it's a cop-out"). It's unclear who Swift is talking to, but she addresses them throughout most of the song. Instead of firing back with negativity, Swift sings that "I've learned the lesson / That stressin' and obsessin' / 'Bout someone else ain't fun." In the chorus, she sings the song's title and tells the unknown person "you need to just stop / Like can you not step on my gown?" A later verse even references her current support of the LGBTQA+ Equality Act: "You just need to take several seats and then try to restore the peace / And control your urges to scream about the people you hate / 'Cause shade never made anybody less gay."

After the single dropped, Swift posted an Instagram of an orange fence with the caption, "There were five posts in the fence." A few minutes later, she posted another Instagram photo that has five posts in a fence: the single's cover art, featuring a tattoo of a snake turning into a group of butterflies on Swift's back.

Swift shared what the song is about with Apple's Beats 1 right after the track dropped at midnight:

“I’ve observed a lot of different people in our society who put so much energy and effort into negativity and it made me feel like, ‘you need to just calm down.’ You're stressing yourself out. This seems like it's more about you than what you're going off about.”

Swift announced the new single's title and release date on Thursday evening via Instagram Live, just seven hours before it dropped at midnight on Friday. The singer also confirmed that there would be a video to accompany the single, too — but the video is being released on Monday, June 17 for a good reason. "The video doesn't come out for another couple of days, because I wanted you to hear the song first, then see the video," Swift told her fans via IG Live. "Because the video is very worth the wait. There's a lot going on in the video, so I wanted that to be a separate discovery."

As for her new album, Swift shared many new details on Instagram Live — including that Lover will be released on August 23, a date that adds up to her favorite number, 13 (check it out — 8 + 2 + 3 = 13). She credited hardcore Swifties for guessing her album's title after the singer had stated in a YouTube comment that the title appeared in the video for "ME!" her recent single with Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco. And just as Swift hinted, you can spot the word "Lover" as neon sign at the 1:55 mark in the colorful music video.

During the IG Live session, Swift further confirmed that Lover will have the 18 tracks, which is more than her previous albums and gave some insight on the themes of the songs. "This album's tone is very romantic," she told fans via Instagram Live. "The idea of something being romantic, it doesn't have to be a happy song. I think you can find romance in loneliness or sadness or going through a conflict or dealing with things in your life. It just looks at those things with a very romantic gaze."

Afterward, the singer posted a photo of Lover's album cover art — a lovely shot of Swift among pastel clouds with the word "Lover" in glittery cursive above her — on her Instagram feed after the live session. Swift wrote the following in the caption:

Lover, album out August 23. Cover shot by the artistic genius that is @valheria123 💗 Pre-add, pre-save, pre-order (all the pre stuff you feel like doing) Can’t wait for you to hear this.

And now, the countdown is on for Lover's release, but at least there's a new Swift song to tide fans over — for now.