Taylor Swift is still counting down the hours to midnight on the night of April 25, as she has been since April 13, but part of the mystery has been revealed: the singer is officially dropping new music tonight. And as it turns out, she's been dropping hints about it this whole time. And on Thursday, Taylor Swift revealed a mural full of clues about her music. The butterfly mural in Nashville was unveiled on Thursday, and the singer even made a surprise appearance, confirming what fans suspected: there's something special about this particular butterfly.

Last week, a mural featuring a giant, whimsical pair of butterfly wings appeared in The Gulch area of Nashville, and fans immediately started to speculate that it had to do with Swift’s countdown, since it goes very well with the bright colors and butterfly effects on her Instagram photos as of late. Additionally, the artist behind the mural was Kelsey Montague, who went viral when Swift posed with an angel wings mural she had painted in New York in 2017.

Therefore, Swifties and keen reporters in the Nashville area went to the mural and waited as rumors rapidly spread that their idol would be making an appearance herself. The buzz turned out to be justified, as she showed up at the mural and took pictures with some of the fans who waited throughout the morning.

Leah Puttkammer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“You guys are amazing for figuring this out because no one knew we were coming, no one knew this was a part of the campaign and what we’re doing,” she told the crowd, as seen on video captured and shared to Twitter by @dpatrickrodgers.

Right before she appeared at the mural in person, Swift revealed that the butterfly mural was indeed hers on Instagram. She also admitted that she had commissioned it to reveal hints about the music she's been working on. “We’ve commissioned this butterfly mural to be painted on a wall in Nashville and put clues about the song and the new music in the new mural,” she said on her Instagram stories.

Instagram / @taylorswift

Right before Swift's appearance, the mural was updated with only one strong word: "ME!" Could Swift's new song be called "Me"? Or perhaps the name of her next album? Many fans on Twitter think so, but we'll have to wait until midnight to find out for sure.

After she left the mural, Swift took to Instagram once again to acknowledge Montague's work and express how impressed she was by her fans' abilities to figure out anything. “So... @kelseymontagueart helped me pull off the best surprise clue reveal today in Nashville!!,” she wrote, before revealing where fans could find her next clue.

“Thank you to everyone who showed up, I’ve never been more proud of your FBI level detective skills. Next clue: I’ll be joining the magnificent @robinrobertsgma for a chat tonight on ABC live from Nashville," she revealed, completing her caption with seven heart emojis. Yes, exactly seven, which likely represents what will be her upcoming seventh studio album. The hints are everywhere. Until her interview, however, fans have plenty of time to go examine the mural and see what other clues might be hidden inside those butterfly wings.

There's only a few hours left until Swift unveils the surprise she has up her sleeve, and the world is already refreshing their Twitter pages in anticipation, ready to play her new track on repeat.