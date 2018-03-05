The students of a Florida teacher recently outed as a white supremacist may have been dealing with quite a bit more in the classroom than the average student. HuffPost recently reported that a teacher in the Citrus County School District hosted a white nationalist podcast and may have been spreading her beliefs to her students. The alleged white supremacist teacher Dayanna Volitich's tweets reveal exactly the kind of messaging that her students could have been subject to.

"It isn't supremacist or hateful to prefer your own people over others," wrote a Twitter user under the name of Tiana Dalichov. The Twitter account has since been deleted, but HuffPost reported that "Tiana Dalichov" is a pseudonym for Volitich, a 25-year-old social studies teacher at Crystal River Middle School in Florida.

Sandra Himmel, the superintendent of the Citrus County School District, which encompasses Crystal River Middle School, wrote in a Facebook post that the district is aware of the situation.

"The Human Resources department was notified and an investigation was initiated immediately," she wrote. "The teacher has been removed from the classroom and the investigation is ongoing."

The Citrus County School District didn't immediately respond to Bustle's request for additional comment; an email to Volitich's school email address failed to deliver.

Volitich released a statement to WFLA-TV, Tampa's NBC affiliate, in which she denied that she is a white supremacist but copped to hosting the podcast:

None of the statements released about my being a white nationalist or white supremacist have any truth to them, nor are my political beliefs injected into my teaching of social studies curriculum.

In explaining the inflammatory content of her tweets and podcast, Volitich further said that she "employed political satire and exaggeration, mainly to the end of attracting listeners and followers, and generating conversation about the content discussed between myself and my guests."

In the podcast, called "Unapologetic," Volitich (as Tiana Dalichov) expressed many white supremacist and racist beliefs and hosted other guests who espoused the same. While "Unapologetic" has been taken down from podcast hosting sites like iTunes, HuffPost published part of an episode that it downloaded. In that episode, the host speaks with a guest who identifies herself as Lana Lokteff, a prominent white supremacist figure from the SPLC-designated hate group Red Ice TV. The two have a conversation about how "leftists" have taken over the education system and how more teachers "from our side" need to be working to take it back.

"I'm hyperaware that they'll be watching and they'll be listening," Dalichov says on the podcast, describing how she put on a completely different face when she was alone with her students in the classroom and when administrators came into her class to observe her. The two women agree that "there are races that have higher IQs than others" and that the "religion of equality and diversity" in the United States was leading to the "sacrificing" of the "best and the brightest" students in the country.

These beliefs spilled onto a Twitter account with the same pseudonym, according to HuffPost, which screengrabbed several tweets. In October 2017, Tiana Dalichov reportedly posted a picture of a textbook explaining the concept of institutionalized racism and wrote:

You know America's education system is designed to enable victimization when teachers are forced to learn about institutional racism and prove it's real when it isn't. I literally feel brain cells dying as I read this bullsh*t.

"White privilege?" she reportedly wrote in a November tweet. "Prove to me that it exists. Show me statistics that prove that whites benefit economically SOLELY because of their race."

She then turned her attention on Twitter to multiple groups of people who are frequent targets of white supremacist ire. In order to end terrorist attacks, she reportedly tweeted that Muslims should be eradicated "from the face of the Earth." Responding to one poster who argued that Islam as a religion was not responsible for the actions of the one man who carried out the Port Authority attack in New York City, Dalichov reportedly wrote, "Islam IS responsible. Because it legitimizes this terrorist's behavior and praises his actions."

Volitich (as Dalichov) also reportedly expressed anti-Semitic beliefs on Twitter, particularly in response to works by noted anti-Semitic author Kevin MacDonald, who has written about the "Jewish Question" (which Dalichov refers to as "JQ") and argued that antisemitism is a logical reaction to what he views as Jewish control over society rather than an irrational form of ethnic hatred.

"The JQ is incredibly complex," Dalichov wrote on Twitter in February 2018. "If you're truly open to exploring it, I'll send you some resources privately."

"The Jewish Question" was also a term employed by the Nazis, whose goal in establishing their network of extermination camps was to reach a "complete solution of the Jewish question."

In addition to creating her own material, the Tiana Dalichov Twitter account also reportedly retweeted the work of other prominent white supremacists, like David Duke.