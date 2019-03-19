Imagine having Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave as a workout partner. You'd never miss a workout and you would have no choice but to go "all in" every time. Unfortunately, we can't all be Kyle Richards. An alternative is hiring Teddi as your personal accountability coach, but that's gonna be costly. The best way to do it, really, is to just do Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave's workout video if you want the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star to hold you accountable in the comfort of your own home.

Teddi's ALL IN workout video is thirty minutes long and customers can purchase a forty eight hour pass for $4.99 or spend $19.99 for an unlimited pass that never expires. The video has two different options. Teddi does a low-impact version of the workout while her husband Edwin Arroyave does the high-impact workout along with a trainer named Alex Sapot.

The description on her website even promises "while Teddi’s workout may be low on impact it’s high on personality, so she’ll keep you smiling while you sweat." Smiling during a workout? That possibility alone is reason enough to give the workout a shot.

Teddi explained why she put together a workout video during an August 2018 interview with OK! Magazine. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member explained, "I wanted to give everybody an option to do these workouts no matter where they live. Whether it’s in your living room, on the go or traveling… whatever works for you."

She also discussed her weight loss journey. Teddi admitted, "I knew I was a good mom and a good wife but I always wanted to feel my very best. I wanted to be present and when I wasn’t feeling good about myself it was very hard to be in the moment." And just like Teddi, her fans can put in that same effort to feel their very best.

Teddi also discussed the workout video in an August interview with Page Six. She shared, "The biggest thing that I have for some of my clients that don’t live in big metropolitan cities like Los Angeles and New York, Chicago, they don’t have the option of going to all the great workout classes that we have here."

She continued, "Or some of my clients don’t have a gym membership and so if they’re in a place where it’s snowing and cold and they don’t have a gym membership and they can’t walk outside, I want them to have a class — I mean take a class that I truly know works." And since Teddi can't teach classes in multiple places at once, this workout video is the best way for her to help the most people possible.

Even though Teddi's job is to motivate her clients and hold them accountable, it was actually the fans who inspired her to do the workout video. In an Aug. 22 Instagram post, Teddi admitted, "Can’t wait to show you all, especially those of you who requested and motivated me to do this thing." And then, she joked, "We are working as hard as we can to get it to you quickly — just as soon as we all shower (not together)!"

It's tough not to watch Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and want to live like them. Unfortunately, the glam squads and luxurious vacations are out of reach for most people, but now it's possible to do the same workout as Teddi, which definitely a healthier option.