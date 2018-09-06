As the Senate Judiciary Committee continues to question Brett Kavanaugh, abortion rights advocates are particularly focused on the Supreme Court nominee's responses to questions concerning Roe v. Wade, contraception, and reproductive freedom. But questions about abortion are not limited to the country's highest court; in states like Texas, for example, abortion access is still highly restricted. Moreover, a new study from the Journal of Adolescent Health has found that minors seeking abortions in Texas face many legal hurdles, especially when they are unable to obtain parental consent.

According to the ACLU of Texas, a teenager under the age of 18 can get an abortion without the consent of a parent or legal guardian if they successfully file an application for judicial bypass. This is a confidential process in which a judge grants permission to obtain an abortion without parental involvement or knowledge. However, the new study from the Journal of Adolescent Health found that many adolescents in Texas ran into difficulties when trying to obtain a legal bypass.

Researchers interviewed 20 teenagers who were 16 or 17 years old at the time they went to court. Some of these adolescents reported difficulties arranging transportation to the courthouse, and then further complications once there. Each teenager was assigned a guardian-ad-litem (GAL) by the court, the study reported, ordered to act in their best interests. However, multiple teenagers told researchers that their GAL was a pastor or deacon at a church, and did not hide their disapproval over the teenagers' efforts to seek an abortion.

One of the teenagers interviewed told researchers that judges asked her for a detailed sexual history, which the court reporter was also able to hear. Another teenager said that her GAL brought staff members from an adoption agency to court, in order to discourage her from having an abortion while simultaneously violating her anonymity. According to Kate Coleman-Minahan, a social scientist who led the study at the University of Colorado College of Nursing, the judicial bypass process was often unfair to teenagers interviewed.

"Some judges and GALs based their decision or treatment of adolescents on their own personal opinion of abortion," Coleman-Minahan said following the study. "Multiple participants cried during the interview when describing the hearing, saying they still think about it, even months later."

