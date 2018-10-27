Reports that some voting machines in Texas have changed some people's votes during early voting for November's midterm elections have sparked concern among voters in the state. But Texas' secretary of state has said the changed votes are due to user error and not problematic machines.

"It is important for all voters in the 82 Texas counties utilizing the Hart Intercivic eSlate [machines] to understand that the voting machines are not malfunctioning, nor are they arbitrarily 'switching' the choices of voters who cast a straight-party ballot," Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos said in a statement issued Saturday.

As early voting got underway in Texas this week, some voters reported that machines appeared to be changing their vote for Texas' next senator when they attempted to cast what's known as a straight-ticket ballot, meaning they voted for every candidate in one particular political party. According to The Houston Chronicle, voters claimed that voting machines had either flipped their straight-ticket choice for U.S. Senate or left that section blank.

For example, Democratic voters seeking to vote straight ticket reported finding the machine had marked them as voting for Republican incumbent Ted Cruz while Republican straight ticket voters claimed machines selected Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke on their ballots. In most cases, however, Texas' Secretary of State's office said machines were reported as having left the selection for U.S. Senate blank despite a voter voting straight ticket.

The Senate race between Cruz and O'Rourke has cast the state, and its voting machines, into the national spotlight as the two candidates are locked in a tight battle.

