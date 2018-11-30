"Thank U, Next" Video Scenes Vs. The Movies That Inspired Them Show That Ariana Grande Was Meticulous About Detail — PHOTOS
If you've ever wanted a remake of your fav classic 2000s rom coms, Ariana Grande kind of has you covered with her newest music video. These photos of "Thank U, Next" vs. the movies the singer is referencing in the video show that Grande was determined to be super accurate to her inspirations.
Below you can see a comparison of scenes from the real movies (the first photos) to scenes from the music video (the second photos). They're super spot on.
Mean Girls
Explaining Regina George — aka Ariana Grande
Both the music video and the movie have long sequences where other people gossip about who Regina George/Ariana Grande is. And they both have variations of "one time she punched me in the face, it was awesome" with Grande's video having someone say she punched herself in the face because Grande is always saying, "Honest to god, knock me out."
The Return Of "Army Pants And Flip Flops" Girl
In the Mean Girls movie, one character speaks highly of Cady, saying that because Cady wore army pants and flip flops, she also did. In the music video, the same actor returns — only this time her reference is about breaking off an engagement because Grande once also did that.
The Introduction Of The Burn Book
Grande's version has her song title written on it.
Grande Adds A Photo To Her Book Via Glue Stick
Just like Regina George pasted in her own photo to the burn book (to frame Cady), Grandee also adds a pic to hers.
The Plastics Walking In Unison
Practically identical in every way.
Karen Feeling Her Boobs
You know, to see if it's already raining outside.
The "Jingle Bell Rock" Dance
Regina George's Mom Dancing In The Audience
Regina George Running Into Gretchen
More to come...
Bring It On
Brushing Your Teeth With Your Crush
The Mix Tape
Moping In Your Bedroom
Dancing It Out With Pom Poms
The Football Game Cheer Session
Clovers Confrontation And All
13 Going On 30