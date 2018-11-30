If you've ever wanted a remake of your fav classic 2000s rom coms, Ariana Grande kind of has you covered with her newest music video. These photos of "Thank U, Next" vs. the movies the singer is referencing in the video show that Grande was determined to be super accurate to her inspirations.

Below you can see a comparison of scenes from the real movies (the first photos) to scenes from the music video (the second photos). They're super spot on.

Mean Girls

Explaining Regina George — aka Ariana Grande

Both the music video and the movie have long sequences where other people gossip about who Regina George/Ariana Grande is. And they both have variations of "one time she punched me in the face, it was awesome" with Grande's video having someone say she punched herself in the face because Grande is always saying, "Honest to god, knock me out."

The Return Of "Army Pants And Flip Flops" Girl

In the Mean Girls movie, one character speaks highly of Cady, saying that because Cady wore army pants and flip flops, she also did. In the music video, the same actor returns — only this time her reference is about breaking off an engagement because Grande once also did that.

The Introduction Of The Burn Book

Grande's version has her song title written on it.

Grande Adds A Photo To Her Book Via Glue Stick

Just like Regina George pasted in her own photo to the burn book (to frame Cady), Grandee also adds a pic to hers.

The Plastics Walking In Unison

Practically identical in every way.

Karen Feeling Her Boobs

You know, to see if it's already raining outside.

The "Jingle Bell Rock" Dance

Regina George's Mom Dancing In The Audience

Regina George Running Into Gretchen

More to come...

Bring It On

Brushing Your Teeth With Your Crush

The Mix Tape

Moping In Your Bedroom

Dancing It Out With Pom Poms

The Football Game Cheer Session

Clovers Confrontation And All

13 Going On 30